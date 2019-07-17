White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has said she meant no disrespect when asking a reporter to reveal his ethnicity.

Her question came during an informal press gathering when reporter Andrew Feinberg asked her about US President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar.

“What’s your ethnicity?” Kellyanne Conway asks a reporter when the reporter asks her about the intent of the president’s tweets.



“A lot of us are sick and tired of this country – of America coming last, to people who swore an oath of office.” pic.twitter.com/tptNWIrBz1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 16, 2019

Mr Feinberg wondered what countries Mr Trump was referring to when he suggested the American politicians should return to their countries of origin.

Ms Conway replied: “What’s your ethnicity?”

After a brief pause, Mr Feinberg asked why that was relevant to his question.

This was meant with no disrespect.



We are all from somewhere else “originally”. I asked the question to answer the question and volunteered my own ethnicity: Italian and Irish.



Like many, I am proud of my ethnicity, love the USA & grateful to God to be an American 🇺🇸 https://t.co/OvBALIO6WP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) July 16, 2019

Ms Conway, who said she is of Italian and Irish descent, tweeted later that she was trying to make the point that “we are all from somewhere else ‘originally’”.

Mr Feinberg works for the technology publication Breakfast Media.