As the Presidential election is almost upon us and Donald Trump has hit the campaign trial and been dancing to Village People by YMCA. Now his daughter has spoken about how she has coped during the pandemic.

Her father is (we think) a billionaire, so we doubt she needs any money. Perhaps she helped the homeless or people with learning disabilities during the Covid crisis?

Well not quite, she said that her family have ‘reconnected to some of life’s simple pleasures.”

During an interview she said: “For a lot of us during this pandemic, we’ve reconnected to some of life’s simple pleasures – board games, for example. We’ve dusted off all of ours for sure.I took up playing guitar because my husband was working very late nights… I taught myself or am teaching myself how to play guitar.”

For those who are struggling financially, physically and mentally during the Pandemic, these comments will bring no comfort and will more likely spark anger.

Reactions

I’ve been watching my mom & grandma slip into depression because they can’t go out in public. I’ve also been watching my family via FaceTime because I can’t see them in person. I’ve been mourning lost family & friends.



I fucking hate these privileged, tone-deaf, assholes. https://t.co/wFhGFXYHhE — Dizzy (@DizzyGirlSusie) October 20, 2020

Oh that’s wonderful…I was trying to figure out how to feed my family — Jason Miller (not the trump campaign guy) (@Jasonmiller321) October 19, 2020

So great for you. The rest of us have been taking care of our kids at home while we work and helping food banks distribute food. So glad you can relax and enjoy. You’re such an example. — jenmay (@mymothrsdaughtr) October 19, 2020

Lucky! With millions of dollars, a mansion, live-in staff, and a nanny, it must be so fun to “reconnect with life’s simple treasures” while many are waiting hours in food lines and trying to figure out how to both work and educate their children from home. She is so relatable! — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕖 (@TiaMariePhD) October 19, 2020

Lucky she doesn’t have to worry about rent or food — REDDOG (@ReddogOHIO) October 20, 2020

She shows her entitled contempt daily — Groots (@GretaGroots) October 20, 2020

Their tone deaf wealthy privilege make me want to vomit. The nation is facing the biggest eviction crisis ever, and this bsh is talking about learning to play the guitar and playing scrabble. https://t.co/dT5cXLbqMR — David Edward Perry (@PerryComedy) October 19, 2020

“Senior White House Advisor Has Free Time For Hobbies In The Middle Of A Crushing Pandemic”https://t.co/Duilt5vQE5 — Serenity Now! (@Cpo10za) October 19, 2020

How sweet. I’ve been jumping from foot to foot trying to keep my business afloat while also trying to create new merchandise and artwork with no operating capital to produce said products. But hey, Vanky got some nice downtime. — Dane is voting for Biden/Harris & you should too. (@monkeyminion) October 20, 2020

