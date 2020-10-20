As the Presidential election is almost upon us and Donald Trump has hit the campaign trial and been dancing to Village People by YMCA. Now his daughter has spoken about how she has coped during the pandemic.
Her father is (we think) a billionaire, so we doubt she needs any money. Perhaps she helped the homeless or people with learning disabilities during the Covid crisis?
Well not quite, she said that her family have ‘reconnected to some of life’s simple pleasures.”
During an interview she said: “For a lot of us during this pandemic, we’ve reconnected to some of life’s simple pleasures – board games, for example. We’ve dusted off all of ours for sure.I took up playing guitar because my husband was working very late nights… I taught myself or am teaching myself how to play guitar.”
For those who are struggling financially, physically and mentally during the Pandemic, these comments will bring no comfort and will more likely spark anger.
Reactions
