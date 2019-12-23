A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death over the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The writer was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year by a team of Saudi agents.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reported that three others were given prison sentences.

All can appeal the verdicts.

Total secrecy for Khashoggi trial

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman drew international condemnation over the killing because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him.

The kingdom has carried out the trials of the accused in near total secrecy.

Unanswered questions on the gruesome murder of the US journalist

The killing has seen members of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s entourage implicated in the writer’s death.

Prosecutors said 11 suspects attended their first court hearing with lawyers, but the statement did not name those in court.

It also did not explain why seven other suspects arrested over the October 2 killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, did not immediately face formal charges.

The kingdom previously announced 18 people had been arrested.

The killing of Mr Khashoggi, who wrote columns critical of Prince Mohammed, has strained the decades-long ties the kingdom enjoys with the United States.

It has also added to a renewed international push to end the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Turkish officials have previously said they shared evidence with Saudi Arabia and other nations over Mr Khashoggi’s killing.

Turkey has also demanded Saudi Arabia extradite those 18 suspects to be tried there for Mr Khashoggi’s killing.

Turkish security officials have kept up a slow leak of videos, photographs and morbid details surrounding Mr Khashoggi’s killing to pressure the kingdom, as the two US-allied countries vie for influence over the wider Middle East.

Turkish media have published photographs of members of the crown prince’s entourage at the consulate in Istanbul ahead of the killing.

Mr Khashoggi’s body, believed to have been dismembered after his killing, has yet to be found.

The 59-year-old entered the consulate on October 2 as his fiancee waited outside, but a team of Saudi officials had flown in before his arrival and laid in wait for him.

Saudi Arabia denied for weeks that Mr Khashoggi had been killed but later changed its story and ultimately acknowledged the brutal killing.

King Salman ordered the restructuring of the country’s intelligence service, but has so far shielded Prince Mohammed, his 33-year-old son who is next in line to the throne in the oil giant kingdom.