Donald Trump landed in Florida ,for a rally on the tarmac, in Tampa.
If you watched the video in his Tweet you might think he was greeted by hundreds or possibly thousands of supporters. However, things are not always what they seem.
The view from spectators was VERY different, showing a sparse crowd and space for a lot more, who didn’t show up.
One person Tweeted: “Today, Trump held a rally in Florida & the crowd was nearly empty. They expected 10,000 supporters & less than 200 showed up. None were wearing masks.”
Another, more cruelly, said: “I have seen more gums in Eric Trump ‘s mouth than the crowd size for Trump today.”
Trump: US to ban Chinese app TikTok
US President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.
He told reporters on Air Force One as he returned from Florida: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.
The president said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action, insisting, “I have that authority” before adding: “It’s going to be signed tomorrow.”
Reports by Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources said the administration could soon announce a decision ordering ByteDance to divest its ownership in TikTok.
