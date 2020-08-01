Donald Trump landed in Florida ,for a rally on the tarmac, in Tampa.

If you watched the video in his Tweet you might think he was greeted by hundreds or possibly thousands of supporters. However, things are not always what they seem.

I am thrilled to be back in my home state of Florida—and honored to receive the endorsement of dozens of incredible Florida Sheriffs, THANK YOU! #LESM https://t.co/THl3IUf19Y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2020

The view from spectators was VERY different, showing a sparse crowd and space for a lot more, who didn’t show up.

One person Tweeted: “Today, Trump held a rally in Florida & the crowd was nearly empty. They expected 10,000 supporters & less than 200 showed up. None were wearing masks.”

Another, more cruelly, said: “I have seen more gums in Eric Trump ‘s mouth than the crowd size for Trump today.”

not exactly an overflow crowd at Trump's speech in Florida pic.twitter.com/uS2o0fptNE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020

No, definitely not an overflow crowd. More of a circling-the-drain crowd. pic.twitter.com/1ODuxkyxCG — Loren Collins (@LorenCollins) July 31, 2020

Today, Trump held a rally in Florida & the crowd was nearly empty. They expected 10,000 supporters & less than 200 showed up.



None were wearing masks.



This photo was take while Trump was speaking, not before & not after.#Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/4mBWxynams — Stone (@stonecold2050) July 31, 2020

I have seen more gums in Eric Trump 's mouth than the crowd size for Trump today. 🕵️ pic.twitter.com/4Dz6oABTjW — Boring Tweeter (@kickthebut) July 31, 2020

This is trump's Florida Fan Fail.



Many tens of people.



Such fan.🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HyuCv4v2Gf — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 31, 2020

Trump Holds Mini-Rally in His New ‘Home State’ of Florida and Almost No One Showed Up https://t.co/e6nbKhLM8w — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) July 31, 2020

Another puny crowd greets Donald Trump, this time in central Florida https://t.co/VrGmEkdTK4 — Daily Kos (@dailykos) July 31, 2020

Trump: US to ban Chinese app TikTok

US President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.

He told reporters on Air Force One as he returned from Florida: “As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States.

The president said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action, insisting, “I have that authority” before adding: “It’s going to be signed tomorrow.”

Reports by Bloomberg News and the Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources said the administration could soon announce a decision ordering ByteDance to divest its ownership in TikTok.

