In New York, it’s being reported that the public schools have at last been closed, until 20 April at least.

Also Illinois has joined Ohio in ordering all bars and restaurants to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, CNN has reported.

The state of California is “calling for the home isolation of all seniors” aged 65 and over, as well as all people with chronic health conditions, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Newsom also said California’s bars, nightclubs, and wineries must be closed while restaurants may stay open but must reduce capacity by half.

Hoarding

President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”.

President Trump’s message came as many supermarket shelves across the country were picked bare, with people stockpiling supplies like canned goods and toilet paper.

President Trump said at a White House briefing that shops are working to keep up with demand, but added “there’s no need for anyone in the country to hoard” essentials.

“You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax” because “it all will pass,” the president said, adding: “Can you buy a little bit less, please?”

President Trump held a call earlier on Sunday with the officials from the nation’s leading grocery outlets.

He said he was told the stores are stocking up even more than they would around Christmas time.