The tragic Australian wildfires that are now billowing smoke as far afield as South America have led to a death toll of at least 27 in a crisis that has destroyed over 2,000 homes.

The crisis has brought accusations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government needs to take more action to counter climate change, which experts say has worsened the blazes.

Thousands of protesters rallied late on Friday in Sydney and Melbourne, calling for Mr Morrison to be sacked and for Australia to take tougher action on global warming.

The prime minister said on Sunday that his government was building resilience to the fire danger posed by climate change.

A firefighters work at building a containment line at a wildfire near Bodalla (Rick Rycroft/AP)

He said the government was developing a national disaster risk reduction framework within the Department of Home Affairs that will deal with wildfires, cyclones, floods and drought.

“This is a longer-term risk framework model which deals with one of the big issues in response to the climate changing,” Mr Morrison said.

He said his government accepted that climate change was leading to longer, hotter and drier summers, despite junior government politician George Christensen posting on social media over the weekend that the cause of the latest fires was arson rather than man-made climate change.

Another junior politician, Craig Kelly, has also publicly denied any link between climate change and fire crisis.

State authorities have said a minority of fires are deliberately lit.

“The government’s policy is set by the Cabinet. Our party room has a broad range of views,” Mr Morrison said of those within government ranks who reject mainstream climate science.

Mr Morrison also announced that 76 million Australian dollars (£40 million) would be spent on providing psychological counselling for firefighters and fire-affected communities as part of a previously announced two billion Australian dollar recovery fund.

“There has been a deep scar in the landscape that has been left right across our country,” Mr Morrison said.

“But I am also very mindful, as is the government, of the very real scars that will be there for quite a period of time to come for those who’ve been exposed to the trauma of these bushfires.”

While the fire threat is most acute in rural communities, wildfire smoke that has choked some of Australia’s largest cities is a reminder to many urban Australians of the unfolding disaster.

Fire crews face significant risks as they go on the offence to end wildfires

Crews battling Australia’s wildfires have said that they have been able to turn from defence to offence for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather.

Dale McLean, who is helping manage the response to a fire near the town of Bodalla in New South Wales state, was part of team that was bulldozing down small trees and burning scrub ahead of the fire’s projected path to try to stop it from reaching a major road by starving it of fuel.

“This fire took a major run about seven or eight days ago, and with the weather changing now, the weather settling down, the fire has settled down,” he said.

“The fire behaviour has changed. So we’re able to get in front of the fire now, get on the offensive.”

(PA Graphics)

Other workers echoed Mr McLean’s comments, saying cooler temperatures and mild winds have finally offered them a chance to make progress.

The weather is expected to remain benign for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the wildfires flare up again.

While battling the blazes, volunteer firefighting veteran Mick Stain found some moth larvae, or “witchetty grubs”, and turned them into what Is known in Australia as bush tucker by roasting them directly on the fire’s burning coals.

“Bit creamy and nutty, but they’re all right,” Mr Stain said. “They’re not spew-worthy, so they’re pretty good.”

Firefighter Mick Stain eats a moth larvae called a witchetty grub as he helps patrol a controlled fire (Rick Rycroft/AP)

The progress came after a firefighter was killed by a falling tree.

Bill Slade, 60, died near Omeo in the south-eastern state of Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria executive director Chris Hardman said.

The married father of two was commended in November for 40 years of service with the forestry agency.

A helicopter prepares to drop water on a wildfire that burns in the hills near Cobargo, Australia (Rick Rycroft/AP)

“Although we do have enormous experience in identifying hazardous trees, sometimes these tree failures can’t be predicted,” Mr Hardman said.

“Working on the fire ground in a forest environment is a dynamic, high-risk environment and it carries with it significant risk.”

