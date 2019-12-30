Outrage has greeted the news that a British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus. Especially as details emerged that her retraction of her account go a gang-rape came after a seven hour interrogation by Cyprus police with no lawyer present to represent her.

The woman had said Cypriot police made her falsely confess to lying about the incident while she was suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder – but the police denied this.

Lawyer Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad which is assisting the woman, described it as “a very worrying conviction” that disregarded medical and video evidence of the rape.

He told BBC News that “there were a number of bases for appealing the decision”. Mr Polak said that the judge in the teenager’s trial, Judge Michalis Papathanasiou, refused to hear any evidence about whether the alleged rape actually took place.

The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday.

She claimed she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17 before making a retraction statement 10 days later.

The British teen could face up to a year in jail

The woman insisted in court that she was raped but had been pressured into changing her account by Cypriot police.

But she nodded her head slightly as she was found guilty, showing no other emotion until after Judge Michalis Papathanasiou adjourned sentencing to January 7.

The judge said the teenager did not tell the truth and had tried to deceive the court with “convenient” and “evasive” statements.

He said she told investigators she made up the claims because she felt “ashamed” after finding out some of the Israelis had filmed her having sex on their mobile phones.

Protests greeted the controversial decision

Following the verdict, she argued with her lawyers, saying “I thought you were asking for a fine”, after Ritsa Pekri asked the judge to impose a suspended sentence, saying that she was under strong psychological pressure at the time.

The woman was a week into a working holiday the summer before she was due to start university when she alleged she was raped by the group of young Israeli men.

All 12 Israelis arrested over the alleged attack returned home after they were released.

The woman spent more than a month in prison before she was granted bail at the end of August and has not been allowed to leave the island.

She is still on bail and could face up to a year in jail and a 1,700 euro (£1,500) fine when she is sentenced.

The decision has been greeted with outrage and #IBelieveHer trending on social media.

The teenager was mobbed by photographers and camera operators as she left court with her mother.

Both wore white scarves around their faces depicting lips sewn together – brought by protesters from the Network Against Violence Against Women, who filled the court and demonstrated outside.

Her mother in the past has criticised what she saw as a lack of support from the authorities, saying that her daughter’s human rights had been “violated the whole way through” the process.

The teenager and her mother left the building as defence lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou told reporters that they plan to appeal against the verdict.

“The decision of the court is respected,” she said. “However, we respectfully disagree with it.

“We believe there have been many violations of the procedure and the rights of a fair trial of our client have been violated.

“We are planning to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, and if justice fails … we are planning to take our case to the European Court of Human Rights.”

Bloody hell Cyprus!

Forget the he said, she said.

There's only one thing you need to know.

Her retraction came after 7 hours of police interrogation without a lawyer present.

Huge violation of both police procedure and human rights.

Therefore: #Ibelieveherhttps://t.co/mbERaMWOFr pic.twitter.com/yYSGZESYBR — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) December 30, 2019

Incredibly awful, unjust, & abhorrent. A British teen could face up to a year in jail. Her crime? Reporting she’d been gang raped (with clear evidence and a video). The 12 men guilty? Released after 10 days without charge. Utterly disgusting #IBelieveHer https://t.co/n63S5ykjbi — Aleesha (@a_leesha1) December 30, 2019

The conviction in Cyprus of the woman who made the rape complaint is clearly unsafe.



I'd advise all Brits to boycott Ayia Napa



What are The Foreign Office @UKinCyprus + @StephenLillieUK doing to protect this woman?#IBelieveHer — Cllr Kelly Grehan (@Kelly_Grehan) December 30, 2019

British woman FOUND guilty after confession written in such bad English it could not have been written by a native speaker obtained after being questioned under duress without legal representation or a translator #IBelieveHer https://t.co/2DaRElp5wu — Rosy Moore (@rosyrosylou) December 30, 2019

Oh this case is messed up. Medical evidence suggested she was raped but the Cypriot authorities violated her rights by denying her a lawyer and basically forced a retraction out of her #IBelieveHer — Just a guy named Chris (@mrclatimer1985) December 30, 2019