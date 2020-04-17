Simon Coveney said the state will donate 9.5 million euro to help with the response to Covid-19.

The director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has thanked Deputy Irish Premier Simon Coveney for pledging to increase Ireland’s contribution to the WHO.

Mr Coveney said the state will donate 9.5 million euro to help with the global response to Covid-19.

He highlighted Ireland’s support for the UN health agency, saying “so many countries rely on UN expertise and capacity to save lives”.

Huge thanks to 🇮🇪 Tánaiste @simoncoveney and the people of #Ireland for your continuous support to @WHO, and for your increased contribution for 2020 to €9.5 million. Together, against #COVID19! Together, for a healthier, safer world!https://t.co/HWQNTME3ha — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 16, 2020

In response, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted: “Huge thanks to Tanaiste Simon Coveney and the people of Ireland for your continuous support to the WHO and for your increased contribution for 2020 to 9.5 million euro. Together against Covid19! Together, for a healthier, safer world!”

On Tuesday, the US suspended its funding to the WHO – pending a review.The US donated more than $400m to the WHO in 2019, roughly 15 per cent of the health agency’s budget.

President Donald Trump claimed the organisation failed in its basic duty to “adequately obtain, vet and share information in a timely and transparent fashion”.

Mr Coveney described the move as “an indefensible decision”.

