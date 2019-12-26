People across Asia have witnessed a spectacular annular solar eclipse, which saw the moon pass in front of the sun to create a so-called “ring of fire”.

The phenomenon was visible from countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand.

The so-called annular eclipse, in which a thin outer ring of the Sun is still visible, could be seen along a path stretching from India and Pakistan to Thailand and Indonesia.

Authorities in Indonesia provided telescopes and hundreds of special glasses to protect viewers’ eyes.

Thousands of people gazed at the sky and cheered and clapped as the sun transformed into a dark orb for more than two minutes, briefly plunging the sky into darkness. Hundreds of others prayed at nearby mosques.

“How amazing to see the ring of fire when the sun disappeared slowly,” said Firman Syahrizal, a resident of Sinabang in Indonesia’s Banda Aceh province, who witnessed the eclipse with his family.

The previous annular solar eclipse in February 2017 was also visible over a slice of Indonesia.

The moon begins to travel across the sun, as viewed from Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

The start of the solar eclipse can be seen behind a building in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

The eclipse proves to be a picturesque background to silhouetted statues in Islamabad, Pakistan (BK Bangash/AP)

Birds fly past the eclipse in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)

In Manila, the Philippines, a cloudy sky made the eclipse appear even more stunning (Aaron Favila/AP)

People across Asia stopped what they were doing to watch the phenomenon, including this roadside vendor in Hyderabad, India (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)

A Sri Lankan girl uses a special lens to watch the event in the capital Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Students hold special filters to view the eclipse at the Santiratwitthayalai School in Bangkok, Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

A group of students in viewing glasses turn to the skies in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)