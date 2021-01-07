The sun is rising over Washington DC on Thursday morning, and the dust had barely cleared from the deadly attack on democracy carried out by a pro-Trump mob and inspired by the president himself.

As they so often do, the pictures and videos that emerged from the Capitol in real-time shed shocking light on the insurrection that feels both shocking and grimly inevitable.

Here, we’ve collated some of the most enduring images from one of America’s darkest days.

Josh Hawley was cheering on the terrorists earlier today https://t.co/zC0BqqQagW pic.twitter.com/KKznoWwwrS — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 7, 2021

The man pictured in Nancy Pelosi’s office took a piece of her mail, made it out safely, then posed for a pic pic.twitter.com/UckbTRHZsW — Kayla Brantley (@_KaylaBrantley) January 6, 2021

Protester breaches chamber and sits in US Senate well https://t.co/wXVb8hQMJe pic.twitter.com/LexD1Zlq6X — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 6, 2021

Maryland congressman tweets photos showing him flee Capitol in gas mask https://t.co/9Lvm9HZddi pic.twitter.com/wHlzWNd8yB — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2021

The U.S. Capitol was placed under lockdown and @VP Mike Pence evacuated after a mob of Trump supporters swarmed past barricades and entered the building where lawmakers were debating the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's win https://t.co/LXUSDVg0Yo pic.twitter.com/ZBNg03RLCA — Bloomberg (@business) January 6, 2021

Democratic lawmakers said Capitol Police had instructed them to take cover on the floor and prepare to use gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the rotunda of the Capitol. “This is insane,” tweeted Representative Dean Phillips, Democrat of Minnesota. https://t.co/VdOhCK3cm8 pic.twitter.com/YLtaVMCylW — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 6, 2021

Protester seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber, after pro-Trump supporters and protesters breached the U.S. Capitol, sending the building into lockdown with lawmakers inside.



The latest: https://t.co/gyZwp8Dtqi pic.twitter.com/IOtuPKJ0aH — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021

More photos from the scene as rioters from the "March for Trump" stormed the U.S. Capitol resulting in the evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters and the lockdown of at least three buildings. https://t.co/XQSfT96tG9 pic.twitter.com/2gL9tzFxro — Axios (@axios) January 6, 2021

