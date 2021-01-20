To quote the soon-to-be 46th President of the United States, “it’s a new day in America”. We are just hours from Joe Biden’s inauguration, on the steps of the same US Capitol building that – two weeks ago to the day – was stormed by an angry mob of rioters, whipped into a frenzy by Donald Trump.

Trump himself has already left Washington, taking off in Air Force One to the strains of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’. Biden, meanwhile, has been at church.

It’s already been a busy day in America – one packed with symbolism. Let’s take a look at some of the most striking pictures to emerge thus far.

More to follow.

Related: Donald Trump is gone. What next?