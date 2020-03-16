President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”.

President Trump’s message came as many supermarket shelves across the country were picked bare, with people stockpiling supplies like canned goods and toilet paper.

President Trump said at a White House briefing that shops are working to keep up with demand, but added “there’s no need for anyone in the country to hoard” essentials.

“You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax” because “it all will pass,” the president said, adding: “Can you buy a little bit less, please?”

However, it seems some Americans are not listening to Trump and want to ensure they are stocked up with weaponry.



Academy Sports & Outdoors sold out of 9mm ammo. Glad to know everyone’s head is in the right place. #coronavirus #yikes pic.twitter.com/cUceedzW2P — Ryan Lochhead (@Lochdown21) March 15, 2020

If you thought the lines at the grocery store are long… good morning from Los Angeles 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NudGqwW4I2 — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) March 14, 2020

The gun shop in my hood has a line as long as Costco. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/cPiNGoYZ2B — Angelina Spicer (@AngelinaSpicer) March 14, 2020

This was in a sporting goods store yesterday at the gun counter that never has lines. pic.twitter.com/AHjSzAwUJv — Matt Lacuesta (@MattLacuesta) March 14, 2020

Academy gun counter in Houston at 2pm on Friday pic.twitter.com/aimqjzGC6U — Mr. Gonzalez (@EasyOperator) March 14, 2020

Big line for handguns and most the ammo sold out at sportsman warehouse pic.twitter.com/OgfA5EONpa — Brian Shannon, CMT (@alphatrends) March 14, 2020

My brother, a salesman at a gun shop (itself a discussion for a different time), informed me they completely sold out of ammunition today.



Are people in rural Pennsylvania planning to defend themselves against COVID-19 by……. shooting it? — Karlee (@karleenaylon) March 14, 2020

Line to enter the gun store. Terrifying pic.twitter.com/B1DPPfWCsg — Vincent Fumo (@neodem) March 15, 2020

Gun store was sold out of ammo yesterday 🥴 y’all going crazy. — Will🏁⚡️💙 (@willtheconnect) March 14, 2020