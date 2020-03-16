President Donald Trump has urged the public to stop hoarding groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax”.
President Trump’s message came as many supermarket shelves across the country were picked bare, with people stockpiling supplies like canned goods and toilet paper.
President Trump said at a White House briefing that shops are working to keep up with demand, but added “there’s no need for anyone in the country to hoard” essentials.
“You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax” because “it all will pass,” the president said, adding: “Can you buy a little bit less, please?”
However, it seems some Americans are not listening to Trump and want to ensure they are stocked up with weaponry.
