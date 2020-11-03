US President Donald Trump spent the last day of campaigning for the presidential election delivering an incendiary but unsupported allegation the poll is rigged.

His opponent at the ballot box, Joe Biden, also hit swing states on Monday placing an emphasis on the Covid-19 pandemic which has led to the deaths of 230,000 Americans.

Both candidates offer vastly differing visions for the country as it confronts the virus, the starkest economic contraction since the Great Depression and a population divided on cultural and racial issues.

Meanwhile, results were mixed among the two small New Hampshire communities that vote for the president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former vice president Joe Biden who won the town’s five votes, while in Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Mr Biden’s five.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Biden differed sharply on Monday on the voting process itself while campaigning in the most fiercely contested battleground of Pennsylvania.

The president threatened legal action to stop counting beyond Election Day in the state.

It is a very tense time for the US and the wider world, however there is always time for some fun on social media.

We have put together some of the best Tweets on Trump and his campaign.

Reactions

1.

2.

3.

One day left to Make Abe and Trump Viral Again! #AbeAndTrump #Election2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/tioc7Uxoa7 — Abe and Trump being Frank (@AbeAndTrump) November 2, 2020

4.

5.

6.

7.

‘Man, that’s shady’ — Watch Obama take direct aim at Trump and Republican senators on the last day before the election pic.twitter.com/2fulQkkjHf — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 3, 2020

8.

This ‘one-man anti-Trump army’ was met with threats and assaults after speaking up in his Florida retirement community. Now, there are hundreds joining him. pic.twitter.com/rX871pOCYZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 3, 2020

9.

Trump: there will be riots in the streets of Biden wins.



The riots if Biden wins: pic.twitter.com/6qnRex7Rr2 — Luca (@gianlucagrig) November 3, 2020

10.

Dogs for Biden. Trump hates dogs. Why? Because dogs hate him. Dogs can smell evil. pic.twitter.com/wq1DYRehW7 — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) November 3, 2020

11.

12.

EMERGENCY VOTING INFORMATIONS FOR WOMEN OF US&A! pic.twitter.com/QIrLzBtyad — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) November 2, 2020

