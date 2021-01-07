Outgoing US President Donald Trump has been banned from Facebook and Instagram “indefinitely” following the violence in Washington, DC. Four people died in the chaotic scenes which have shocked the world.

Mark Zuckerberg said that the president had used the platforms to “incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government”.

Now he will be removed from the site “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete”. His Facebook and Instagram accounts had already been frozen.

The decision was taken because Facebook believes “the risk of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great”, Mr Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

An arrest warrant was issued for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year, Iraq’s judiciary said.

The warrant was issued on Thursday by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.

They were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Mr al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

Gen Soleimani headed the expeditionary Quds force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The arrest warrant was for a charge of premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty on conviction.

It is unlikely to be carried out but symbolic in the waning days of Mr Trump’s presidency.

Judicial Council

The decision to issue the warrant “was made after the judge recorded the statements of the claimants from the family of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis”, according to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council.

The investigation into the killings is ongoing, the court said.

The killings sparked a diplomatic crisis and strained US-Iraq ties, drawing the ire of Shiite political politicians who passed a non-binding resolution to pressure the government to oust foreign troops from the country.

Iran-backed groups have since stepped up attacks against the US presence in Iraq, leading to threats by Washington to shut its Baghdad diplomatic mission.

