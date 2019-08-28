A woman who alleges she was a victim of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and claimed she was forced into a sexual encounter with the Duke of York has urged the royal to “come clean”.

Virginia Giuffre was speaking to reporters after a hearing for alleged victims of the paedophile tycoon and said Andrew “knows what he’s done”.

Since Epstein’s death, there have been a number of reports about his relationship with the duke, including the pair travelling together on Epstein’s private jet with teenager Virginia Roberts, now known as Giuffre.

Virginia Roberts, now known as Giuffre (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Mrs Giuffre has claimed in court papers in Florida that she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17, under the state’s age of consent.

Her allegations, which Andrew denies, were struck from US civil court records in 2015 after a judge said they were “immaterial and impertinent”.

Buckingham Palace has contested reports about Andrew’s links to Epstein, including the private jet flights, over “a number of inconsistencies”.

On Tuesday, 16 women who claim they were victims of Epstein spoke at a hearing in New York after a judge offered the accusers the opportunity to give statements about the impact of the alleged offending.

“He knows exactly what he’s done and I hope he comes clean about it,” Mrs Giuffre said outside court in response to a request for comment about the duke.

Andrew released a statement at the weekend expressing “tremendous sympathy” for Epstein’s alleged victims.

He also reiterated that it was a “mistake” seeing Epstein, 66, after the American’s release from an 18-month prison term in 2010 for prostituting minors.

In the statement, Andrew said: “It is apparent to me since the suicide of Mr Epstein that there has been an immense amount of media speculation about so much in his life.

The Duke of York (Steve Parsons/PA)

“This is particularly the case in relation to my former association or friendship with Mr Epstein.

“Therefore I am eager to clarify the facts to avoid further speculation.

“I met Mr Epstein in 1999. During the time I knew him, I saw him infrequently and probably no more than only once or twice a year. I have stayed in a number of his residences.

“At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.”

Epstein was found dead on August 10 in his prison cell in New York, where he was being held on sex trafficking charges.

Expert says Jeffrey Epstein injuries not consistent with suicide

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyers has told a judge that an expert hired by the family says injuries to his neck were more consistent with homicide than suicide.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Epstein spoke about his death at a Manhattan jail during a court hearing.

A New York City coroner ruled that Epstein’s August 10 death in his cell was a suicide by hanging.

Lawyer Martin Weinberg asked US District Judge Richard Berman to look into the matter.

Razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York where financier Jeffrey Epstein died (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

A prosecutor argued the judge would not have jurisdiction.

Mr Berman responded: “I think it’s fair game for defence counsel to raise its concerns.”

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex trafficked women in the early 2000s.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser tells court he was a coward

One of Epstein’s accusers said the late US financier was a “coward”, and she felt “very angry and sad” that he killed himself before going to trial.

Courtney Wild spoke at a Manhattan hearing on Tuesday.

Ms Wild has said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr Berman said earlier in the hearing that Epstein’s August 10 death was a “stunning turn of events”.

The judge said accusers have been included in the hearing “because of their relevant experiences”.

Ms Wild has come forward publicly and has agreed to be identified while some other accusers testified anonymously at the hearing.

Razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York where financier Jeffrey Epstein died (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

US District Judge Richard Berman said earlier in the hearing that Epstein’s August 10 death, ruled a suicide, was a “stunning turn of events”.

The judge said accusers have been included in the hearing “because of their relevant experiences”.

Ms Wild has come forward publicly and has agreed to be identified while some other accusers testified anonymously at the hearing.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex trafficked women in the early 2000s. The convicted paedophile was close to President Trump and spent time with former US President Bill Clinton as well as Prince Andrew who recently issued a statement attempting to distance himself from Epstein’s scandals.

@BenGelblum