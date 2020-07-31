Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight between Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and one of the women who accused the couple of sexual abuse.

The documents were from a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre claimed in the suit and other litigation that Maxwell recruited her in 2000 to be a sexual servant to Epstein.

She said the couple subsequently pressured her into having sex with numerous rich or notable men, including the Duke of York, US politicians, wealthy entrepreneurs, a famous scientist and fashion designer.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

Maxwell, and all of the accused men, have denied those allegations for years.

Among the newly released documents were emails Maxwell and Epstein exchanged in January 2015, when Ms Giuffre’s allegations were getting a new round of media attention.

One email, sent from Epstein’s email address but written in Maxwell’s voice, appeared to be a draft a statement or set of talking points for Maxwell to use in defending herself.

It said she had been the target of “false allegations of impropriety and offensive behaviour that I abhor and have never ever been party to”.

Responding to a Maxwell email a few days later, Epstein wrote: “You have done nothing wrong and I (would) urge you to start acting like it.”

He suggested she go outside and hold her head high, “not as an (escaping) convict”.

Epstein killed himself last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was recently arrested on federal charges that she recruited at least three girls, including one as young as 14, for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s.

Prosecutors said she also joined in the abuse.

Maxwell is jailed awaiting trial in New York.

Many of the documents unsealed by the court had been available publicly before.

They included a deposition in which Ms Giuffre described the alleged abuse, and also answered questions about errors she had made previously in telling her story, including originally telling a court she was 15 when she met Epstein, when records showed she was at least a year older.

Ms Giuffre over the years has told her story to the FBI, but no charges were brought based on her allegations and she is not one of the three alleged victims in the current criminal case against Maxwell.

Two documents that were not released as scheduled Thursday were depositions Maxwell gave in the civil lawsuit in 2016.

US district judge Loretta A. Preska had ordered them released, but Maxwell’s lawyers appealed her ruling to the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Her lawyers said they should be blocked since she now faces criminal charges.

