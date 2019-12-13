A House of Representatives committee has approved two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The abuse of power charge stems from Mr Trump’s July phone call with the Ukrainian president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid.

The obstruction charge involves the US president’s blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. He has denied wrongdoing.

The vote on the House panel was split along party lines, with 23 Democrats voting in favour and 17 Republicans opposed.