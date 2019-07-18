Leading politicians from across the British political spectrum led by Jeremy Corbyn have joined HOPE not hate’s message of solidarity to the four Congresswomen of colour who were racially attacked by US President Donald Trump this week.

Mayor Sadiq Khan, dozens of MPs, two trade union general secretaries, and tens of thousands of Brits have joined together to send a message of support to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, following President Donald Trump’s racist tweets at the weekend, and his subsequent doubling down.

At the time of writing there was no signs of Tory party leader Theresa May or Boris Johnson or his rival for the Tory leadership Jeremy Hunt signing it.

President Donald Trump says he has no regrets about his tweets that four Democratic freshmen should “go back” to their home countries.

The US President claims the political fallout has benefited him, saying, “I’m winning a lot.”

Trump has insisted his tweets suggesting four Democratic congresswomen return to their countries “were not racist”.

He also appealed to fellow Republicans to “not show weakness” and to resist a House resolution condemning his words.

“I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” Mr Trump exclaimed on Twitter, a day after declaring that “many people agree” with his assessment of the four politicians.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist,” Mr Trump wrote amid a continued backlash to his weekend tweets that the progressive women “go back” to their “broken and crime-infested” countries.

The tweets, which have been widely denounced as racist, were directed at Representatives Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

All are American citizens, and three of the four were born in the US.

Mr Trump alleged again on Tuesday that the women, who strongly oppose his policies and comments, in reality “hate our country”.

Footage last night emerged of a crowd chanting “send her back, send her back” at a Donald Trump rally.

Goaded on by the president the crowd gleefully participated in a chant directed at Ilhan Omar, who arrived almost 30 years ago as a child refugee in the United States.

This is one of the single most racist moments in modern American political history. As Trump began attacking my friend Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the crowd began chanting “SEND HER BACK, SEND HER BACK.” It’s utterly despicable and dangerous. We are here. We are in THAT time. UGLY. pic.twitter.com/6M0PBXe4Lr — Shaun King (@shaunking) July 17, 2019

The Labour leader, London Mayor, MPs and activists signed Hope Not Hate’s message of solidarity with the Members of Congress which you can add your name to here.

The letter they’re sending reads:

“We are disgusted by Donald Trump’s attack on you. His blatant, unashamed racism has appalled people around the world.

“You embody the best of America. Its diversity is its strength. Thank you for showing the world that America can still provide leadership to be proud of, even when the White House has abdicated that role.

“We stand in solidarity with you.”

Matthew McGregor, campaigns director at HOPE not hate, added:

“Donald Trump’s racist tweets were a disgusting attack on four Congresswomen of colour. Trump’s racism crosses borders – his slurs have an impact around the world and have given heart to white nationalists everywhere.

“We want Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley to know that from across the political spectrum in Britain, thousands and thousands of people are grateful for their leadership, for the hope they give people, and that they have our solidarity.”

The letter has been signed by:

• Nick Lowles, CEO, HOPE not hate

• Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

• Tim Roache, General Secretary, GMB

• Rushanara Ali MP

• Marsha De Cordova MP

• Chi Onwurah MP

• Mike Amesbury MP

• Tonia Antoniazzi MP

• Hilary Benn MP

• Luciana Berger MP

• Yvette Cooper MP

• Tom Copley AM

• Jeremy Corbyn MP

• Angela Eagle MP

• Gill Furniss MP

• Ruth George MP

• Roger Godsiff MP

• Louise Haigh MP

• Margaret Hodge MP

• Sharon Hodgson MP

• Baroness Hughes of Stretford

• Diana Johnson MP

• Ruth Jones MP

• Barbara Keeley MP

• Afzal Khan MP

• Baroness Lister of Burtersett

• Caroline Lucas MP

• Sandy Martin MP

• Catherine McKinnell MP

• Anna McMorrin MP

• Lisa Nandy MP

• Jess Phillips MP

• Yasmin Qureshi MP

• Angela Rayner MP

• Paula Sherriff MP

• Valerie Vaz MP

• Tom Watson MP

• Leanne Wood AM

• Baron Wood of Anfield

• Manuel Cortes, General Secretary, TSSA

• Sam Tarry, President and Chair, CLASS