Black cats are being killed and eaten in Vietnam – over rumours their ground up bodies are a treatment for COVID-19, a charity said today.

The No To Dog Meat group in the country say cats are being boiled, skinned, cooked then turned into paste for the gruesome concoction.

It says the practice is centred around the city of Hanoi but also being sold online.

The claim traders are adding ‘black cat’ to their list of supposed remedies.

One of photo apparently shows a baby being fed the mixture.

A graphic video obtained by the charity show rows of dead cats drying in the sun after being slaughtered.

Another distressing film shows a live cat in a bag being placed in a cooking pot, and boiling water being poured over it.

Julia de Cadenet, who founded the charity which campaigns for an end to the dog and cat meat trade, said the video made her blood run cold.

She said: “People all over the world are understandably terrified of COVID-19, but this does not excuse the horrific cruelty that Vietnamese people are inflicting on these poor cats.

“There is no evidence whatsoever that eating cats cures coronavirus, and even if there was, this inhumane treatment is a level of cruelty that is unacceptable even for those who eat meat.

“In China when the virus first broke rumours flew around that pets could spread the disease, this led to many people and the authorities rounding up animals and killing them.

”Our human fears about this pandemic should not be used as an excuse to treat defenceless animals who look to us for protection, with utter contempt.”

The cat-based ‘cure’ is made by grinding up the cooked animals into a paste, which is then taken by sufferers, or those hoping not to catch it.

Julia has warned both the UK Government and the UN many times that unsanitary meat production, such as the dog and cat meat trade could cause a global health crisis.

She said: “They recognise that live slaughter of animals in markets is particularly unsanitary and that human consumption of wildlife and endangered species must end.

“China recently banned eating wildlife and formally recognised dogs and cats as pets, not food but more needs to be done throughout Asia.

“In Vietnam and Indonesia, the practice of eating dogs and cats and exotic wildlife is still highly prevalent. Traders have been promoting ‘ exotic’ meats as a cure to coronavirus.”

