Artists in California have created seesaws that cross through the border wall with Mexico so children from either side can play together.

Anti-wall campaigner Ronald Rael built the novel playground in Sunland Park in the US state of New Mexico that connects with Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.

Children from either side of the wall can convene to play on the government-owned steel fence that divides the two countries in defiance of Donald Trump’s flagrant nationalism.

Rael, an architect at UC Berkeley, said: “There are good relations between the people of Mexico and the United States and using the seesaw shows that we are equal and we can play together and enjoy ourselves, but also that the wall cuts the relationship between us.

“Look, what happens in one place has an impact in the other and that’s what a seesaw does, exactly that.”