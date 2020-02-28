Beer maker, Corona, has warned it’s facing its worst quarter in 10 years following the Coronavirus outbreak.

The manufacturer said it’s already suffered a £132million loss of earnings in China, at time when the company was expecting a surge in sales linked to Lunar year celebrations.

If that wasn’t enough some Americans are keeping WELL away from the beer as they fear it might infect them with the corona virus, according to the New York Post.

Despite the findings, some were proudly pounding back the brew.

A group of college students at the University of Albany recently threw an off-campus coronavirus-themed party that featured Corona beers.

As you can imagine people on Twitter can’t believe it.

Americans are avoiding Corona beer amid coronavirus outbreak, survey finds https://t.co/5Vd46LtwMR pic.twitter.com/G9J9dLqgDo — New York Post (@nypost) February 28, 2020

