US supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became known as the Notorious RBG, has died aged 87.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter in the days before her death, NPR reported.

Her death just over six weeks before US election day is likely to trigger a fierce battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate her replacement at the highest court in America, or if the seat should remain vacant until the result of the race in November against Democratic challenger Joe Biden is known.

The US senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said senators will vote on Mr Trump’s choice to replace Ms Ginsburg, even though it is an election year.

Ginsburg’s death is an opportunity for Trump. With a new seat on the court vacant so close to the election, he can make a song and dance about his legacy and his future promises by installing an extreme conservative.

Cancer

The court’s second female justice died from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, though she made few concessions to age and recurrent health problems in her latter years.

In her final years on the court, Ms Ginsburg was the unquestioned leader of the liberal justices, as outspoken in dissent as she was cautious in earlier years.

Ms Ginsburg graduated from law school in 1959 and faced the triple bogey of looking for work as a woman, a mother and a Jew.

Forty years later, she noted that religion had become irrelevant in the selection of high-court justices and that gender was heading in the same direction, though when asked how many women would be enough for the high court, Ms Ginsburg replied without hesitation: “Nine.”

She was nominated for her position on America’s highest court by former president Bill Clinton in 1993.

She was a legend to many and tributes have been sent from some of the most prominent figures in the world.

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Such sad news. And what a loss for the USA of a brilliantly clever woman – an icon of justice and women’s rights #RuthBaderGinsburg #RIPRBG https://t.co/zEKWm2rvtB — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 19, 2020

Tonight we mourn, we honor, and we pray for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. But we also recommit to fight for her legacy.



Doug and I send our heartfelt prayers to Jane and James, and the entire Ginsburg family, particularly on this holy day of Rosh Hashanah. pic.twitter.com/SNyqZCznfv — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 19, 2020

The world has lost a true hero. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pioneer and a trailblazer. She was a champion for women’s rights and she never stopped fighting for justice and equality. We must keep fighting in her honor! Rest in power, RBG… #NotoriousRBG pic.twitter.com/zMBMOHEDgX — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) September 19, 2020

I’m crying. Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left this world. She was one of the greats. They say you shouldn’t have idols. But she was one of mine. Like so many around this world. Thank you Justice Ginsburg; for your tireless efforts for equality, truth and progress. We will remember. pic.twitter.com/RMhoLA7wnp — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) September 19, 2020

Such wisdom, such determination, such impact Ruth Bader Ginsburg had throughout her life. Her death is a huge loss to the world. This article of hers from 2016 is a beautiful read. https://t.co/zKhvj9TTtU — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the single most important female lawyer in the history of the American republic. A fierce advocate of woman’s rights and justice for all people, she will be missed not only in the United States, but across the world. Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/16nuJTI3fx — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) September 19, 2020

Such awful news.



“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." – Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



America. Protect her inspirational legacy. Fight for democracy and respect for others. Vote Trump out.#RIPRBG — David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 19, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought to the end, through her cancer, with unwavering faith in our democracy and its ideals. That’s how we remember her. But she also left instructions for how she wanted her legacy to be honored. My statement: https://t.co/Wa6YcT5gDi — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 19, 2020

We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing.



I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight. https://t.co/QEDDFtSwmK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020

“So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today but for tomorrow.”



My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died.



To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed.



For her.



For us.



For generations to follow. pic.twitter.com/oHJOGSVZIy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 19, 2020

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a terrible loss. She achieved so much for womens rights and justice and inspires millions. RIP. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 19, 2020

"My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent." ~Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/BjTQYMmcqV — Dipali Banka (@DipaliBanka) September 19, 2020

“I don’t say women’s rights—I say the constitutional principle of the equal citizenship stature of men and women.” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/xuYWOo3Wvj — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) September 19, 2020

"Women belong in all places where decisions are made" – RBG



Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an inspiration to me, and millions more, as a lawyer seeking justice for others, a feminist and a force for unity when we are surrounded by division. #RIPRBGhttps://t.co/wDI6ZqWLoE — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 19, 2020

In 2010, Ruth Bader Ginsburg found a letter amongst her late-husband’s belongings, written a week before he died.

