This is the moment a worker at one of Britain’s biggest turkey meat farms was secretly filmed killing birds by crushing their necks with “inhumane” pliers.
Animal welfare group Viva! conducted a secret three-month investigation at Gravel Farm in Westbury-on-Severn, Glos.
The group claims their footage – taken between September and November – shows a worker dislocating the necks of two turkeys.
After crushing the birds’ necks with the pliers, both birds appear to flap around in distress for several minutes.
The groups claims Gravel Farm provide turkey meat to Avara Foods who supply to Sainsbury’s.
Human Slaughter Association guidelines say crushing a bird’s neck with pliers, instead of neck stretching, should not be attempted.
The investigation has prompted Red Tractor – the UK’s largest food standards scheme – to drop the turkey farm from their list of suppliers allowed to display their logo.
Lex Rigby, Viva! campaigns manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled by Red Tractor’s decision to drop Gravel Farm.
“Our team witnessed appalling conditions, documenting the systematic abuse of farmed turkeys, whose shorts lives are filled with nothing but misery and pain.
“While some birds were ruthlessly killed with barbaric neck crushing devices others were left to die slow, agonising deaths from their injuries – all for the sake of Christmas dinner.
“Christmas is supposed to be a season of peace and goodwill, and we believe there is no better way to celebrate than to extend our compassion to all beings.
“This is why we are calling on consumers to choose an alternative to turkey this Christmas and choose vegan.”
Animal Welfare group Viva! claim the rate at which these birds grown is unnaturally fast and that the birds’ small legs struggle to hold up their weight.
The group also claims dying birds at the farm were found with untreated bloody wounds, causes by other distressed birds pecking out their feathers.
A spokesman for Avara Foods said: “We have high standards for bird welfare and on, initial review of the footage, we believe there are aspects that fall short and are unacceptable.
“We will continue to conduct a thorough investigation into all practices on this farm and take appropriate action as necessary.”
Sainsbury’s and Gravel Farm have been contacted for comment.
Apart from voting Tory Conservatives, senseless animal cruelty and prolonged killings is just no no. Killing cattle is a necessary evil for food yet it MUST be done quickly and humanely without undue suffering. A small mercy.
There’s no accountability of State anymore but if you’re a member of the public and you go “BOO” I just developed a new brain cell and know England’s State/Police/Judiciary/Public Authorities/Councils/NHS/Secret Intelligence Services (SIS), Social Services, charities, Elite, Establishment Civil Servants and establishment are the true Criminals/Terrorist then you’ll have every orifice within your body heavy copulated WITHOUT baby oil and then some!
FREE HERO Julian Assange!
Wake up and realise your NATURAL right to fully automatic weapons and heavy gunnery under 1688 Bill of Rights and Magna Carta to defend and KILL members of State. Many have been brainwashed as you NEVER lost the NATURAL specific right to KILL members of State…… Go deep and you’ll realise there’s THOUSANDS of fake whimful “pretended laws” that you also have the natural specific right to KILL against.
For Labour the free broadband/internet was a TERRIBLE idea! If it was truly free then it would’ve meant a Labour Government would be your ISP Internet Service Provider with NO PRIVACY at all! It would’ve been the same as China and Russia etc.