The deaths of woman in her 20s at a house in north London and an older man at a tube station are being probed by detectives.

Police found the woman’s body at an address in Harlesden, north west London, yesterday lunchtime.

A man in his 30s died five miles away at Green Park tube station in central London a few minutes later. His death is not being teated as suspicious.

Police say the man and woman knew each other.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Detectives are investigating following the death of a man and woman on Thursday.

“Police were called to a residential address in Ambleside Road at 12.07pm following reports of a death at the property.

“Officers attended and found a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, deceased. Police are in the process of informing her next of kin.

“A post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death. Formal identification awaits.”

He added: “Police were informed by British Transport Police of the death of a man on the underground at Green Park at 12.19pm on Thursday.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was known to the woman found dead in Ambleside Road. Formal identification awaits.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances continue.”