As it turns out, hubris doesn’t usually hold up well in court. Wayne O’Rourke learned that the hard way this week, after he was slapped with a three-year jail sentence for the role he played in inciting violent riots across the country.

Major far-right Twitter/X user arrested for inciting riots

Disorder broke out in dozens of cities and towns across the UK, following the barbaric murder of three young girls in Southport. Far-right figures on social media were quick to claim the assailant was a Muslim, who had recently arrived to the country via a small boat.

This information was proven to be false, when the killer was revealed to be a Cardiff-born teenager. However, by the time the truth was made public, the lie had already incited thousands of far-right thugs to take to the streets and cause widespread chaos.

Throughout August, we have seen a rapid judicial process result in over 1,000 arrests, with rioters and provocateurs alike facing the full might of the law. O’Rourke, who ran the well-known ‘Sick Of It’ / @WayneGB88 page, also found out that keyboard warriors were not exempt.

‘Sick Of It’ – Twitter/X heavyweight brought down by legal system

The judge in his case slammed his defence, rejecting the argument that his posts inciting violence were actually ‘dark humour’. Among other things, Lincolnshire-based O’Rourke told his 90,000 followers to ‘give the police hell’, and ‘get out on the street’ to join in with the rioting.

As per local media, admitted publishing written material online to stir up racial hatred between July 28 and August 8. The court heard O’Rourke had no previous convictions but was cautioned for fraud in 2018. It’s also understood he was earning roughly £1,400 a month for his posts.

The prolific Tweeter will now serve a 36-month term behind bars, becoming the latest in a long-line of far-right supporters to be convicted and sentenced in the last few weeks. O’Rourke’s lawyer also stated he ‘wants to re-educate himself over the things he got wrong’.

Far-right inciter sees joke about arrest blow up in his face

This contrition strikes a remarkable change in tone, however. Just days before he was hauled in front of a judge, the rage-fluencer was goading the police, claiming that they ‘could not arrest him’, as he ‘identifies as an illegal immigrant’. That went well, didn’t it?