New data from YouGov has revealed the European countries that Brits view most positively.
Unsurprisingly, the United Kingdom itself comes out top of the list – with 78% per cent viewing their homeland favourable. It is closely followed by the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
Other countries viewed positively include Denmark, Italy, Spain, Germany and France – with a string of others, including Lithuania and Hungary, drawing neutrality from discerning Brits.
Just one European country is viewed negatively by Brits: Russia.
Perhaps most remarkably, the data also shows that 3 per cent of Britons have never heard of Ireland, while 20 per cent have never heard of San Marino.
Check out the data for yourself here.
