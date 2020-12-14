Footballer and anti-poverty campaigner Marcus Rashford has spoken about the responsibility everyone has to protect vulnerable people.
It comes as a Mural honouring Marcus Rashford has been vandalised with offensive graffiti. Street artist Akse created the black and white mural in November.
Last night he Tweeted: “This Christmas is going to be so tough for so many. For over a million households who have fallen off the pay roll this year Christmas will be faced with confusion and sadness. If we can do one thing this Christmas, let’s be kind and understanding.”
Now I’m n an interview with The Big Issue magazine, he spoke about his proudest moment of the year and his hopes for 2021.
He said: “Seeing the country come together over the October half-term holidays was probably my proudest moment.
“At a time when we were appearing to be somewhat divided, everything was put aside to come together to protect our most vulnerable children.
“Small businesses who had not earned a penny this year reopened their kitchens knowing they would be running at an even greater loss. Football put rivalry aside, people opened up their arms and welcomed people in. It was really touching.”
He said everyone can play a role in combating child food poverty in the UK even if it is just a kind word or gesture.
“It’s only togetherness and unity that is going to guarantee sustainable long-term change.
“We all have a responsibility to protect our vulnerable as it could be any one of us – if 2020 has taught us anything it should be that.”
The Manchester United star offered a message of encouragement to Big Issue vendors who have faced financial and emotional hardship this year.
“It will get better. It will get easier. However big or small, we all play a role in society, and our voices matter.”
Paul McNamee, editor of the Big Issue, said: “What better way to lift the spirits in this most difficult of Christmas times than with Marcus Rashford, the man who has improved the lives of so many children this year? It’s a joy to have this exclusive interview with Marcus.”
BBC News Presenter Sally Nugent Tweeted: “The inside story of @MarcusRashford campaign to end child food poverty. Coming to @BBCOne @BBCiPlayer Monday December 21st 7pm.”
And is this a fair point? Journalist Richard Jolly Tweeted: “As Marcus Rashford asks people to be kinder at Christmas, Tory MPs prepare to tell them to be nastier.”
