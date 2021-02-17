Moira Stuart became a Radio 4 newsreader after beginning her BBC career as a radio production assistant.

She moved to TV in 1981, becoming the UK’s first female African-Caribbean newsreader.

After being dropped from BBC TV in 2007, presenting roles have included Radio 2’s Best Of Jazz and a guest slot on Have I Got News For You.

She has also read the news bulletins on Chris Evans’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Stuart began as a morning news presenter for Classic FM in February 2019 and, from July 2019, a weekend presenter with her own Saturday show.

Stuart has received several awards and accolades during her career, including being appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2001 for services to broadcasting.

Archive

So as you have read she has had a long and distinguished career, but this clip from the 1984 Chesterfield by-election is genius.

She calls out the 17 candidates and their party names. As you can imagine some of them are completely insane.

The clip comes from the @BBCArchive account on Twitter.

It’s a must watch

Video

#OnThisDay 1984: Moira Stuart read out the 'other' candidates in the Chesterfield by-election. Glorious! pic.twitter.com/vC88wtu6g1 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 16, 2021

Reactions

10 Seconds In: "I don't see what is so-"



13 Seconds In: "Oh, it's the greatest thing I've ever seen." https://t.co/QDlGPVOGGi — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 16, 2021

See, America, this is why you need to break the two party system. https://t.co/HYraRvhZKG — jon ronson (@jonronson) February 16, 2021

I believe Official Acne Party lost their depo-zit. — Tim Probert (@TimProbert) February 16, 2021

Further proof that Monty Python was a documentary series. https://t.co/jr6fxk90Mu — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 16, 2021

5. This clip from Blackadder isn’t far off this

Tarquin Fin-tim-lim-bim-lim-bin-bim-bin-bim bus stop F’tang F’tang Ole Biscuitbarrel, Silly Party. pic.twitter.com/pxKfvgsBq1 — Mike Massé, JD (@mikemasse) February 16, 2021

So how did the vote turnout in the end?

Didn't even mention the fact the lib dem candidate was called "Max Payne"!! pic.twitter.com/9YnWotBBHs — Joe Crutwell (@Joewriteswords) February 16, 2021

