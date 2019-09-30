Boris Johnson today again refused to apologise for saying that millions had been “spaffed up the wall” by the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sex Abuse set up by his predecessor Theresa May.
Tackled on his comments which had offended many abuse survivors on the second day of the Conservative Party conference, Johnson refused to apologise.
But ITV News reporter Joe Pike pressed the PM on his choice of words.
He said: “But do you understand that victims of child sexual abuse, survivors of child sexual abuse will hear you use the word ‘spaffed’ – which means ‘ejaculated’, Prime Minister.
“Is ejaculated money up the wall investigating paedophiles the right way to talk about this sort of…”
“These are your definitions,” blustered Johnson, “You’ve chosen to use this language.”
But the prime minister replied: “These are your definitions. You’ve chosen to use this language. I wasn’t referring in that context to investigations taking place in Rotherham”.
Pike replied: “You used the word in a radio studio. On video.”
“Juvenile thinking”
Lawyer David Greenwood who represents most Rotherham abuse survivors and many of those who have testified to the inquiry, said the PM’s remarks “set back the progress” that has been made. He said Johnson’s choice of words showed his “juvenile thinking.”
“I think it is very important that funding is spent on frontline policing,” the PM had said, again insisting that some parts of the inquiry which investigated unfounded claims were not good use of public money.”
“Empathy bypass”
The PM was also challenged over Jo Swinson’s claim that he has an “empathy bypass” and finds it difficult to say sorry.
Johnson replied: “I’m very happy to apologise for things I’ve got wrong. And I famously…I’ve apologised for many things in my life.”
Johnson also refused to apologise for comments he had made about murdered MP Jo Cox in the House of Commons last week which had outraged her colleagues – especially those on the Labour benches.
He insisted that he had been in touch with Jo Cox’s family to “clear it up.” Yet according to interviewer Joe Pike this evening Jo Cox’s family denied that the PM had contacted them personally, which, even for Boris Johnson, is a shocking lie to be caught out on.
