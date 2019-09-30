Boris Johnson today again refused to apologise for saying that millions had been “spaffed up the wall” by the Independent Inquiry Into Child Sex Abuse set up by his predecessor Theresa May.

Tackled on his comments which had offended many abuse survivors on the second day of the Conservative Party conference, Johnson refused to apologise.

But ITV News reporter Joe Pike pressed the PM on his choice of words.

WATCH: I spoke to @BorisJohnson about his controversial use of language and claims he finds it difficult to say sorry.



He refused to apologise for his comments to @LBC that:

🔹Millions of pounds of police funds was ‘spaffed up the wall’ investigating historic child abuse.



/1 pic.twitter.com/ygAsKkdXsM — Joe Pike (@joepike) September 30, 2019

He said: “But do you understand that victims of child sexual abuse, survivors of child sexual abuse will hear you use the word ‘spaffed’ – which means ‘ejaculated’, Prime Minister.

“Is ejaculated money up the wall investigating paedophiles the right way to talk about this sort of…”

“These are your definitions,” blustered Johnson, “You’ve chosen to use this language.”

But the prime minister replied: “These are your definitions. You’ve chosen to use this language. I wasn’t referring in that context to investigations taking place in Rotherham”.

Pike replied: “You used the word in a radio studio. On video.”

“Juvenile thinking”

Lawyer David Greenwood who represents most Rotherham abuse survivors and many of those who have testified to the inquiry, said the PM’s remarks “set back the progress” that has been made. He said Johnson’s choice of words showed his “juvenile thinking.”

NEW: David Greenwood who represents most of Rotherham's abuse survivors says @BorisJohnson's language and his failure to apologise:

🔹'Sets back the progress' we have made.

🔹Will make survivors 'fear' coming forward.

🔹His choice of words shows his 'juvenile thinking'.



/3 pic.twitter.com/ykfdgKjspk — Joe Pike (@joepike) September 30, 2019

“I think it is very important that funding is spent on frontline policing,” the PM had said, again insisting that some parts of the inquiry which investigated unfounded claims were not good use of public money.”

“Empathy bypass”

The PM was also challenged over Jo Swinson’s claim that he has an “empathy bypass” and finds it difficult to say sorry.

Johnson replied: “I’m very happy to apologise for things I’ve got wrong. And I famously…I’ve apologised for many things in my life.”

Johnson also refused to apologise for comments he had made about murdered MP Jo Cox in the House of Commons last week which had outraged her colleagues – especially those on the Labour benches.

NEW: I understand @BorisJohnson has NOT personally contacted anyone in Jo Cox's family. Yet he told me 'I have tried to clear it up with her family'.



I'm told Brendan Cox received contact from the PM's office. No one has spoken to Jo's sister Kim or her parents Gordon and Jean. https://t.co/X6Z7arU1mH — Joe Pike (@joepike) September 30, 2019

He insisted that he had been in touch with Jo Cox’s family to “clear it up.” Yet according to interviewer Joe Pike this evening Jo Cox’s family denied that the PM had contacted them personally, which, even for Boris Johnson, is a shocking lie to be caught out on.