This morning on GMB Piers Morgan was discussing the fact that certain words like “nincompoop” and “sozzled” are no not understood among younger generations.
Piers Morgan said 40 per cent of people under 30 have “no idea” was a “bonk” or a “cad” is.
Morgan said: ‘Imagine going through life not knowing what a ‘bonk’ is.
presenter Susanna Reid then joked: “You are missing out, youngsters.’
Then Piers Morgan waded in using these old fashioned words to describe the PM, saying, “Actually, if you think about it – every one of the words, which are going out of fashion, apply directly to our nincompoop, sozzled, bonking, cad Prime Minister.”
During a busy morning for Piers Morgan he met his likeness on TV.
The latest puppet in the new Spitting Image series was revealed today live on Good Morning Britain.
Outspoken presenter Piers Morgan has joined the cast of more than 100 puppets – including a new-look Charles and Camilla, as well as Michael Gove and Dominic Raab.
The much anticipated show will return on October 3 with a 10-week series on BritBox. It was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.
Gary Lineker Tweeted: “The first time I can recall a spitting image puppet to be actually quite flattering, @piersmorgan.
