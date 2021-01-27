Yesterday the PM Boris Johnson offered his “deepest condolences” to the families of Covid victims as Government figures showed the UK death toll has passed 100,000, saying: “We did everything we could”.
Johnson told a Downing Street briefing that it was “hard to compute the sorrow contained in that grim statistic: the years of life lost, the family gatherings not attended and for so many relatives the missed chance to even say goodbye”.
Johnson’s comments were carried through into this morning news programmes.
The Government took the “right decisions at the right time” through the coronavirus crisis, a Cabinet minister has insisted, as the Home Secretary prepares to outline tougher border measures amid criticism the move is too late.
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said “we did everything that we could to protect people’s lives”, but admitted some things could have been done differently “with the benefit of hindsight”.
But did the Government do all they can to stop this horrific loss of life? We according to this video by Led By Donkeys this is far from the truth. They have followed the timeline of of the virus and the Government’s response
Have a watch and make your own mind up.
Watch Video Here
Related: Not content with flattening the curve, Jacinda Ardern went beyond “doing everything she could”
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .