Hollywood star Jim Carrey made his debut as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live last night.

The Ace Ventura actor appeared alongside Maya Rudolph who played Kamala Harris in the popular late evening sketch.

Alec Baldwin, who endorsed Barack Obama in his two presidential campaigns, starred as Donald Trump, and was quick to launch into a heated debate with the faux Democratic nominee.

“Look man, I’m a nice guy, but if you give me anymore guff, I’ll rip your face off like a mad chimp,” was Carrey’s retort.

It followed a spectacular entrance in which Carrey measured the distance between the two stands to ensure they were correctly socially distanced.

