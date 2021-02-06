Jackie Weaver hosted a meeting of Handforth Parish Council in which councillors lost their cool and traded insults, leading to her kicking chairman Brian Tolver off the Zoom call.
She became an overnight internet sensation and has joked about her future appearances on screen. Now their is a spoof trailer for a film of the, now world famous, council.
When asked on Times Radio whether she would join Strictly Come Dancing or I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Ms Weaver said: “I’m not quite sure the nation is ready for me to take part in Strictly.
“That may just be too much for people in lockdown.”
But she added: “Never say never.”
A clip of the December 10 meeting, which was put on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, had been viewed more than three million times by Friday morning, much to the shock of Ms Weaver.
She told BBC Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour: “I suppose the surprise comes in large part because actually 99.99% – that’s an actual fact I’m sure – of council meetings are just not like that.
“They are often less exciting than we might hope they were.”
The meeting of the parish council in Cheshire marked the second time Mr Tolver had been removed, having previously been evicted from the earlier 7pm planning and environment committee call.
In the 7.30pm extraordinary meeting, Mr Tolver told Ms Weaver, chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils (ChALC), to “stop talking”, and added: “You have no authority here.”
In response, Ms Weaver removed Mr Tolver from the Zoom call and placed him in a virtual waiting room.
Trailer
Now Spoofed UK have created a spoof trailer for a film of the Handforth Parish Council “the political thriller of the decade.”
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
Related: Jackie Weaver: Top reactions to row as she is surprised at newfound fame
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .