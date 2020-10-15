Millions of people in England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions, with pubs expected to be ordered to shut in Greater Manchester and households banned from mixing indoors in London.

Discussions are continuing between local leaders and the Government over the extension of coronavirus controls, with Greater Manchester and Lancashire at risk of having the toughest Tier 3 restrictions which would involve closing pubs and bars unless they can operate as restaurants.

MPs in the capital have been told that London will move to Tier 2 at midnight on Friday, meaning households will be banned from mixing indoors including pubs from Saturday.

Labour MP for Rhondda, Chris Bryant let his feelings known about the trace and trace system and the person who runs it.

He told the House of Commons that “the tracing system has been a complete disaster. The target the Government set was 80 per cent. They have never met it in a single week.

“Last week was the worst result ever. I do not understand why Baroness Harding is still in a job. The is an absolute mystery to me. I think is it a constitutional aberration that a member of the House of Lords, who votes on party political issues, is also working effectively as a Civil Servant.

“I hate the concept of ‘world beating’ every time the Prime Minister tries to look Churchillian he looks like Neville Chamberlain to me. Lockdowns are a sign of failure to me but I bet that’s where we will end up.”

Macron

This wouldn’t appear to be a success in dealing with the Covid crisis. However Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted out that President Macron of France complimented the Government’s test and trace programme.

Hancock Tweeted: “Tonight Parliament endorsed & President Macron complimented our Test & Trace Massive thanks to my team & all those working so hard to deliver huge growth in capacity – helping keep people safe.”

Massive thanks to my team & all those working so hard to deliver huge growth in capacity – helping keep people safe — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) October 14, 2020

One might think that the French are looking over the Channel in envy at out ‘world beating system,’ however it is not quite what Macron said.

Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday the French nation would get through the Covid-19 crisis if citizens stick together.

Speaking on French television after announcing nightly curfews to try to stop the spread of Coronavirus, he said: “The message I want to send this evening is that I need each of you, we need each other, to find solutions.”

In terms of the “compliment” Matt Hancock was bragging about on Twitter. The context of the question was “Stop COVID”, their failed contact tracing app

The French President blamed its failure on “not enough downloads”, says “the UK and Germany had more [downloads]” before saying nobody’s app has been successful. He said he if you look at how many people have been traced using the app in other nations it is actually very few.

Downloading something isn’t a success unless it actually works and brings down the infection ratel which the UK clearly hasn’t.

