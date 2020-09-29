Apprenticeships and Skills minister Gillian Keegan left people fuming after making the rounds on the news shows today.

BBC Breakfast News presenter Louise Minchin asked about matters such as local lockdowns and whether Government advice on coronavirus was simple enough to understand.

Keegan batted the questions away leaving viewers angry after she simply repeated herself, rather than providing any new information.

Minchin asked: “With all those different rules, is this not a confusing picture for people?”

Keegan told her interviewer: “Well, actually, we’ve tried to simplify the rules for people. But you’re quite right.

Restrictions

“If you’d have said a year ago that we would be living under some of the restrictions we are living under now, nobody would’ve believed us.

“This global pandemic has had a massive impact on every part of our lives, but whilst we’re in this situation where we’re learning to live with the virus until we get a vaccine then at the moment it really is hands, face, space.”

On social media many were left aghast.

One wrote: “#bbcbreakfast phew, I’ll be safe from Coronavirus because the government have thought of another three-word slogan. How much did Cummings get paid for that? #HandsFaceSpace.”

Another added: “Well she lasted a long time before rambling and misquoting one of those silly three-word slogans. #BBCBreakfast.”

Whilst a third commented: “Another #tory minister not accepting responsibility. Hands, face, space makes me cringe. It’s worse when said out loud. #playschooltories #BBCBreakfast.”

But it was her following her other interview on the radio, see below video, which will leave many people astounded.

Watch the video here

Keegan was asked, on Radio 4, about the North East Lockdown, where new restrictions are coming in this evening. She was asked: “If households can’t mix even indoors, could you still book an outside table in a restaurant or pub garden?”

She replied: “I’m sorry I can’t clarify that.”

The presenter said: “You don’t know the answer to that question?”

The MP replied: “I am sure they can find out the answer to that question.”

The gobsmacked presenter said: “If you can’t give us the answer to that how do you expect people to keep up to date with the latest rules, when even you as a Government Minster can’t answer that question?”

Listen here

Gillian Keegan, Govt Minister, hasn't got a clue what the new rules, coming in tonight, for the north east are. 🤦#r4today pic.twitter.com/O45dzjb7a9 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 29, 2020

