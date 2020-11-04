A BBC News anchor caused quite a shock this morning as he read out a tweet from beyond the grave.
Matthew Amroliwala accidentally announced that former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher – who died in 2013 – had tweeted about the electoral battle between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
Speaking to Sir Malcolm Rifkind, the former Foreign Secretary under Thatcher, over Zoom he confused a tweet by another former female PM – Theresa May – when discussing the Paris accord and climate change.
He said: “Let me just put up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out because… Theresa May, sorry.”
Sir Malcolm laughed on screen as Amroliwala read out the tweet from May, which read: “We will soon know who will be the next US President. But, sadly, today also marks the US leaving the Paris accord — the world’s foremost attempt to build consensus on climate change.
“Whoever is elected has an immense responsibility to help tackle our planet’s greatest challenge.”
Watch the clip below:
BBC: “Let me just pull up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out… Theresa May sorry.” pic.twitter.com/2sDP8RFtPl— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 4, 2020
Related: Daily Star calls winner of US election
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.