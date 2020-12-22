A parody video by website Joe.co.uk perfectly sums up this festive season. It mocks Boris Johnson and the Government over their handling (or not) of the Covid pandemic.

The video is set to the tune of Band Aid’s Xmas number 1 ‘Do they know it’s xmas time.’

Titled ‘Do They Know It’s Covid Time?’, was shared with the caption: ‘With infection rates surging and experts warning of a third wave, this is Boris and the Superspreaders with #DoTheyKnowItsCovidTime’.

It begins with the Johnson edited to say: ‘It’s Christmastime, with households mixing everywhere.’

Matt Hancock is next to appear in the footage, adding: ‘And at Christmastime, infections spike and we don’t care.’

Michael Gove and Dominic Raab also appear as does Chancellor Rishi Sunak who sings ‘at Christmastime, it’s hard when you’ve lost all your income’

It has been watched millions of times, enjoy.

