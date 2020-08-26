On Saturday afternoon a crowd of people descended on Buckingham Palace and began shouting “paedophile” at the gates.

The protests were over child trafficking and the video footage shows people chanting slogans and brandishing placards, some directed at the Royal themselves.

The rally was organised through the ‘Freedom For The Children Global Walk London’ group on Facebook.

Events also took place in Liverpool and Manchester and protesters were encouraged to wear white T-shirts to show solidarity.

The Facebook post said: “The purpose of this walk for change is to bring awareness to the current reality of child exploitation within our own communities and around the world.

“Let’s show our devotion and determination toward protecting these children, our communities most vulnerable, by requesting change and reformation within our government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is brought in such a manner that it will significantly reduce instances of child exploitation while promoting awareness in order to end this ongoing issue.”

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York’s accuser has claimed Andrew played a guessing game about her age when they first met and compared her to his daughters.

Virginia Giuffre, in a new documentary series, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, says she was 17 when she was introduced to the Queen’s second son in London, and described him as an “abuser” and “not the prince from the fairy tale stories you read”.

Ms Giuffre, who says she was trafficked by paedophile financier Epstein, alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, still a minor under US law.

The duke’s friend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, is awaiting trial in the US after being charged with procuring teenage girls for Epstein to abuse.

She denies the charges.

In a clip released ahead of the programme, Ms Giuffre said of Andrew, who is the father of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie: “Before he abused me, when we just met, Ghislaine does this guessing game and he guessed right, I was 17 and he compared me to his daughters, saying, ‘Oh, my daughters are a few years younger than you’.”

She added: “Prince Andrew is not the prince from the fairy tale stories you read.

“Andrew deserves to be outed. He deserves to be held accountable. He’s an abuser.”

