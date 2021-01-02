Did you enjoy 2020? Nope me neither.

New Year’s Eve celebrations across the globe looked radically different this year as large crowds stayed away from traditional party spots such as New York City’s Times Square and the Champs Elysees in Paris.

The coronavirus that changed so much in 2020 led to cancellations of most fireworks displays and public events in favour of made-for-TV-only moments in cities around the world.

Surely even the most ardent of Brexiteers admit 2020 was a disaster.

Let’s hope for a better 2021, but so far it isn’t looking too good. Covid cases spiking and schools closing, or not. It depends on what U-turn the Government is working on.

But none of them said it better than this ‘package’ introduced by the BBC’s Simon McCoy.

Hard to disagree with this, i’m sure you will agree…

Watch Video Here

Happy New Year to Simon McCoy, who bid farewell to 2020 like only he could pic.twitter.com/ZYOWXODkZ2 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 1, 2021

It wasn’t the first time he summed up how we felt about 2020. Back in August he made this comment, and, again, hard to argue with.

