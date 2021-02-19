The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “crossed the red line” in deciding to walk away from the monarchy, a royal biographer has said, following the announcement that they are to be stripped of their patronages.

Angela Levin said the Queen was a “patient woman” but that she was “devoted to her sense of duty” and the protection of the royal family.

It comes after Buckingham Palace released a statement saying all were “saddened” by the decision, but Harry and Meghan remained “much loved members of the family”.

“I’m not in the least surprised.

“I think there’s been a lot of rumours that the Queen would do this,” Ms Levin told the PA news agency.

Despite Harry and Meghan confirming their decision to remain in the US for personal and financial freedom, they believed they could still represent the organisations.

A spokesperson for the duke and duchess said, although the formal links have been broken, they have “offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role.

“We can all live a life of service.

“Service is universal.”

Now step in BBC Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell who seemed to not be able to hold back his own opinion on Meghan and Harry. Many people on Twitter did not see this as unbiased reporting, at all.

You can see a selection of reactions , below.

Hard to deny the Beeb and Nicholas Witchell are much more than a division of Buckingham Palace’s PR department. The barely contained rage here… pic.twitter.com/TfdaxlEHa1 — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) February 19, 2021

Jesus wept. That’s outrageous. — Child of Alba BOTH VOTES SNP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 (@ChildOfAlba) February 19, 2021

I’m not even a supporter of the monarchy – but I wish Harry and Meghan all the best. Better off away from that lot and hostile media. — yvonnethefiddle (@ythefiddle1) February 19, 2021

Did anyone hear Nicholas Witchell on the One O'Clock news? his contempt for Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the Royal family permanently was clear. Filling in the blanks in the statements to fit his own narrative, he sounds as bad as the Daily Mail, what a pompous prick. — Wayne Smith #FBPE (@waynesmith1971) February 19, 2021

I'm almost 51 years of age and have happily navigated my life without ever feeling the desire to punch anyone in the face and then Nicholas Witchell pops up and I'm filled an overwhelming urge to stove his head in. Happens every time…. without fail! 😳 — Dave Summerfield (@daveysum) February 19, 2021

Royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell disgusted that 2 people want to escape the abuse and crap heaped upon them by British media – absolutely appalling commentary. pic.twitter.com/byiizvYWTl — Waring Hudsucker (@wjarnock) February 19, 2021

Dreadful report by Nicholas Witchell on BBC news. He read sentences from the Palace's and The Sussex's statements with a false exaggerated tone of voice that gave an imagined attitude to them. He then added what he thought they were really saying but had excluded. — Louise Waldron (@LouiseWaldron2) February 19, 2021

Appalled to see Nicholas Witchell on ⁦@BBCNews⁩ commenting on Harry and Megan and the Palace’s statements and adding his own sentences to both to “amplify” what they really meant. Who is he to invent meanings for any of them? Acting like a tabloid! https://t.co/5SH4IwiMMA — Happy Hiker – Free walking routes 💙 (@IamHappyHiker) February 19, 2021

"Nicholas Witchell" is such a Royal …….. pic.twitter.com/ZmJnnprumC — handsomesamson (@playfulraf) February 19, 2021

Watching @BBCNews 1pm bulletin, incl. Nicholas Witchell's hatchet job on the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. What a loathsome, slimy, sycophantic toad he is. — Chris W 💙 (@Chris_Fac213) February 19, 2021

God, BBCs royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell is an odious toad, isn’t he? Can he hear himself? Like a caricature fishwife, gossiping. No wonder that the Sussex’s want none of it. — Andrew J Whiston 〓〓 (@PadstowWhis) February 19, 2021

If we get rid of the royal family altogether does that mean I never have to see Nicholas Witchell on the telly ever again? — John Lofthouse (DJ Aftershock) (@L0fth0use) February 19, 2021

Sad thing for Witchell is that Prince Charles can’t stand him.

At least we are in esteemed company! 😂 pic.twitter.com/KsmiSZZVgV — Dave Summerfield (@daveysum) February 19, 2021

