A “deepfake” version of the Queen will deliver Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message and offer a stark warning about misinformation and fake news.

The phony Queen is played by actress Debra Stephenson and will also be seen performing a TikTok dance routine and revealing her penchant for “Netflix and Phil” with the Duke of Edinburgh.

It was devised by special effects creatives at Framestore and directed by William Bartlett, who said: “With Channel 4, we wanted to create a sequence that is hopefully entertaining enough that it will be seen by a lot of people and thereby spreads the very real message that images cannot always be trusted.”

The fake Queen will also tell viewers: “On the BBC, I haven’t always been able speak plainly and from the heart. So, I am grateful to Channel 4 for giving me the opportunity to say whatever I like, without anyone putting words in my mouth.”

An alternative message for a very alternative year. Watch on Christmas Day, 3:25pm. #AltXmas pic.twitter.com/L0qYL8jncI — Channel 4 (@Channel4) December 23, 2020

The point of the video has been lost on many, with some very angry reactions. We’ve picked out the best of them:

1.

Nigel Farage Tweeted: “How dare they.”

2.

I'm fairly sure that this is illegal. Like defacing a coin.



Would be a great end to 2020 to see you lose your broadcasting licence. — Jean-Claude Alibaba-Juancker (@JuanckersGhost) December 23, 2020

3.

This is appalling. For a channel that highlights the dangers of fake news and doctored content online in its news output, it’s very disappointing to see it indulging in the same methods for ‘comedy’ and normalising the blurred lines. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) December 24, 2020

4.

This is frightening, disturbing and certainly not funny. Our traditions and values are being eroded away slowly each day. This needs to be looked into by a watchdog or something — Christopher Davies (@chrisscottdavi1) December 24, 2020

5.

Wow. How disrespectful. Being in USA I love the queen. What a graceful lady. Dedicated her life to service of her people. Great respect. Channel 4 should be ashamed. How dare they have the audacity? They are a disgrace to UK. PEOPLE SHOULD BOYCOTT the channel. — GlobetrottingAmy (@globetrottingA2) December 23, 2020

6.

Leftist filth #ScumMedia



Channel 4 will mock the Queen by using a 'deepfake' version https://t.co/pVxijFo7rc via @MailOnline — Pat Williams (@PatWilliams1944) December 23, 2020

7.

What the fuck! Another new low for the woke as fuck shockingly shit Ch.4 ……… This is a fucking disgrace!https://t.co/K3YZp6w8mE — A Day of Days- 7 days and counting (@markadayofdays) December 23, 2020

Others thought the outcry seemed a bit hypocritical from angry people who want ‘free speech’

1.

FFS the Gammons taking themselves so seriously. Seems like harmless fun to me and I say this as a British citizen who emigrated to Canada. Unlike The Crown which IMHO is defamatory. — stephen silman (@StephenSilman) December 24, 2020

2.

The "free speech!" and "spare no offense!" crowd seem to be awfully offended by this, and want it cancelled, or investigated. So much for free speech, which only seems to matter when it's for things they care about. — Mike ⚛ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌍🌹 (@_MikeInScotland) December 24, 2020

3.

“I only like free speech when I agree with what’s being said” — Alex (@Alexx_Hemming) December 24, 2020

4.

Looks brilliant. If you are offended don't forget no one gives a single cr@p about your right-wing nationalistic feelings. Grow a pair or switch channels. — Boris The Clown 🤡 (@MattScript) December 24, 2020

