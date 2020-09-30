Eagle eyed social media users have pointed out what could be another cryptic message aimed at the government in a BBC broadcast yesterday.
Following the news that people in the North East will not be able to meet friends from outside their bubble indoors, a Geordie chef followed in the footsteps of the cheeky librarian who displayed books such as The Twits, Betrayed and The Subtle Knife on the shelf ahead of a Boris Johnson announcement by making a covert display of his own.
Max Gott, head chef and co-owner of the Bistro Forty Six in Newcastle, arranged a display of British tits in the background of his Zoom interview and included a picture of the Prime Minister alongside the birds.
It comes after Gott sent out a few pointed tweets to the PM, explaining the dilemma many restaurants such as his face.
We are running at 40% capacity. Even if we are full 7 days a week we will not break even. Its physically not possible for us to make money under current guidance. We need help!
You absolute weapon.
Much love
Every independent restaurant
Politicians barred from pub
Yesterday a publican in Manchester barred MPs from his venue until either the curfew is called off or financial support is offered.
Michael Greenhow of Mojo sent out a stern message to politicians this week on the back of the Cancel the Curfew campaign, saying “you won’t serve us, so we won’t serve you!”.
“Are people more infectious after 10pm?”
He told Manchester Evening News that there was no evidence to support the “assumption” that hospitality is driving infection, and “as of yet no sign of the threatened dramatic upturn in deaths”.
“The move to curtail the operational hours of our already crippled industry seems unjust and punitive, not to mention illogical and irrational,” he said.
“Are people more infectious after 10pm? Hospitality has slaved to work responsibly within the constraints laid out for us and now we are being thrown aside with scant concern for the impact these measures will have on our businesses and the wider economy.”
