Public Health England are deeply concerned about the dire consequences of the worst case scenario of a flu and Covid 19 co-infection. They warned that it would greatly increase risk of death.

This worry news comes a millions of people living in cold and damp homes could become more vulnerable to coronavirus this winter due to their poor quality housing, a report warns.

Excess cold and damp conditions have been shown to cause and worsen chronic health problems linked to Covid-19, including respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

And those most at risk of Covid-19 – including people who are older, have pre-existing conditions or are from a Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority background – are more likely to be living in homes that do not meet the national standard to be considered in decent condition.

As the weather is about to turn colder a spike in flu and Covid is a real concern.

People should “not be complacent” over flu, experts have said as new research has shown dire consequences of co-infection of flu and Covid -19.

Those infected with both flu and Covid-19 have a serious increased risk of death, Public Health England (PHE) said.

Officials warned that both influenza and Covid-19 could be circulating at the same time as they urged people who are eligible to get vaccinated.

The flu vaccination programme has been expanded this year so more people than ever will be eligible for a vaccine – up to 30 million people in England.

It is hoped that a new campaign will encourage those who are eligible to accept their invitation when it is sent out.

The campaign has been launched as a new study showed that during the first peak of the pandemic, people who were infected with both the new coronavirus and flu had a significantly higher risk of death.

While the numbers were small, the risk of death was nearly six times greater among those co-infected compared to the general population.

The risk of death was also higher compared to being infected with Covid-19 alone.

PHE researchers analysed data in almost 20,000 people who were tested for both Covid-19 and flu between January 20 and April 25.

New research has examined the links between having flu and Covid-19 at the same time (PHE)

Fifty eight were identified as having ‘co-infection’ of the two viruses.

Overall 43% of people with co-infection died compared to 27% of those who tested positive for Covid-19 alone.

Those who died “tended” to be older, PHE said.

Flu usually kills around 11,000 people each year in England and many more are hospitalised.

People more susceptible to the effects of flu are also more at risk from Covid-19, officials said.

Three of England’s most senior health officials have implored eligible people to get vaccinated when they get their invitation.

In previous years, the rates of people getting their flu jab have been low among some groups.

People are being urged to accept their invitation to get their flu jab (PA)

PHE’s medical director Professor Yvonne Doyle, said: “We’re encouraging anybody who is eligible to accept their flu vaccination this year, particularly with the winter we’re going to face.

“People still think that the flu is just like a cold. It’s not. The flu is an extremely unpleasant condition.

“If you’re in a risk group, it can be really dangerous, and it can kill you.

“The vaccine is good, it’s safe, and it does protect people. So it’s worth having it.”

Cold homes report

The report, by the Centre for Ageing Better and the King’s Fund, says the Government must act to enable immediate improvements to substandard homes.

In the longer term, local services must work together to reduce health and housing inequalities.

The report says: “Poor quality housing has already worsened the outcomes of the pandemic for some groups.

“The implications have been two-fold, in both increased viral transmission and the consequences, both immediate and future, on health and wellbeing from spending lockdown in non-decent conditions.

“Considering this apparent multiplier effect, it is essential that housing conditions are improved for both current and future homes to break the cycle of inequality and to ensure that future risks are mitigated against.”

According to the report, one in five homes in England, around 4.3 million, do not meet the national standard – which could risk the health and wellbeing of an estimated 10 million inhabitants.

One of the most common reasons for non-decency in homes is excess damp and cold – thought to be behind around a fifth of excess deaths over a winter period.

However, financial pressures linked to the pandemic may make it harder for homeowners to make necessary adaptations, the report suggests.

And people could struggle to keep poorly insulated homes warm if hit with increased fuel bills during a winter lockdown.

Spending extended periods exposed to cold can exacerbate or induce respiratory and cardiovascular conditions that increase the risk of contracting Covid-19, and its severity.

Overcrowding is also a factor that can lead to an increased risk of viral transmission, and is more common among ethnic minority households.

Holly Holder, senior evidence manager at the Centre for Ageing Better, said: “Spending long periods of time in a cold, damp and unsafe home is bad for people’s health and could increase the risk of serious consequences if someone were to contract Covid-19.

“The government urgently needs to reach out to these at-risk groups so any immediate interventions can be made to make homes warmer, free of damp and safer.”

Clair Thorstensen-Woll, research assistant at the King’s Fund, added: “We have not all experienced lockdown equally. Many vulnerable people have spent more time in homes that are unsuitable, cramped or physically unsafe; environments which place residents at higher risk of worse outcomes from Covid-19.

“The pandemic has shone a light on the mounting evidence that poor housing has a detrimental impact on people’s health. Tackling the problem will require better quality housing, improvements to the neighbourhoods around people’s homes and greater alignment of the housing, health and care sectors.”

