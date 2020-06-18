Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the Manchester United forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more important than anything he will do on the field.

It is not often you can say the most popular player in the country lines up for the Old Trafford giants, but the 22-year-old has gone above and beyond throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Rashford helped raise £20million to help feed vulnerable children during the lockdown and this week wrote an open letter to MPs urging the Government to reverse its decision not to award free school meals vouchers in England outside of term time.

The England international’s impassioned and relentless work helped prompt a Government U-turn, with the establishment of a £120 million ‘Covid Summer Food Fund’ that will benefit some 1.3 million children.

Honour

United boss Solskjaer said: “It’s an honour to have Marcus and what he’s done during this lockdown has been unbelievable.

“When he can help so many people that need it, so many kids. He’s shown, he’s taken from his own experience when he was a kid.

“I know how much it means for the kids and we, as a club, are immensely proud of him.”

This teacher’s thread went viral because it shows why Marcus Rashford’s win was so important.

1.

A 13 yr old boy in my tutor group called Sinan once started crying because he’d lost his pound during the day. He was upset because that was his dinner. Without it he’d have to wait until school breakfast club the next day for a meal… 1/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

2.

My tutor group had one of the best attendance/punctuality rates because I had a toaster in my classroom (not PAT tested and eventually confiscated)



I made toast & butter & jam for my boys on normal mornings, and brought in fruit & brioche on GCSE exam mornings. 2/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

3.

They were always generous. They’d share food in the canteen and split break time pizza baguette slices three, four ways.



As a young teacher, I soon realised I didn’t need the rewards and sanctions system to keep kids working and well behaved.



I just needed biscuits.



4/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

4.

So back to Sinan and his lost pound…



Another boy – not a friend of his – covertly flicked a pound coin out of his pocket and said, ‘Here it is, I found it.’ He knew what that pound meant. @MarcusRashford has just done that for 1.3m kids. #HolidaysWithoutHunger



5/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

