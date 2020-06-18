Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the Manchester United forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more important than anything he will do on the field.
It is not often you can say the most popular player in the country lines up for the Old Trafford giants, but the 22-year-old has gone above and beyond throughout the coronavirus crisis.
Rashford helped raise £20million to help feed vulnerable children during the lockdown and this week wrote an open letter to MPs urging the Government to reverse its decision not to award free school meals vouchers in England outside of term time.
The England international’s impassioned and relentless work helped prompt a Government U-turn, with the establishment of a £120 million ‘Covid Summer Food Fund’ that will benefit some 1.3 million children.
Honour
United boss Solskjaer said: “It’s an honour to have Marcus and what he’s done during this lockdown has been unbelievable.
“When he can help so many people that need it, so many kids. He’s shown, he’s taken from his own experience when he was a kid.
“I know how much it means for the kids and we, as a club, are immensely proud of him.”
