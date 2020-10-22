Opposition figures have savaged the Government after Tory MPs voted against footballer Marcus Rashford’s bid to have free school meals for eligible children extended through the coming holidays.

Labour’s motion, which called for the scheme to be extended over school holidays until Easter 2021, was defeated by 261 votes to 322 – majority 61.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the Conservatives had voted to let the more than 1.4 million children eligible for free school meals go hungry through the holidays.

Vulnerable

“Tonight I voted to feed our country’s vulnerable and needy children. The Tories voted to let them go hungry,” she tweeted, adding: “I voted for workers facing hardship in areas under lockdown to get 80% of their incomes. The Tories voted against it. That’s all you need to know.”

Labour MP for Nottingham East Nadia Whittome also attacked the Conservatives.

“I don’t know how the 322 Tory MPs are sleeping tonight. Because I can’t, knowing that 1.4 million children like Cameron will go hungry this Christmas,” she said, referring to a boy featured in a documentary she shared.

Here are just some opposition politician’s responses to the Government voting down the plan.

1.

Rishi Sunak spent £500m on the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme.



It costs around £20m to provide free school meals for a week.



There is money for half-price Nando's but there's no money to feed children? — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) October 21, 2020

2.

It would be hugely unjust for this Govt to allow children to go hungry this winter, particularly in the middle of a pandemic. I urged the Govt to follow the lead of Lib Dem Edu Minister @Kirsty_Williams in Wales by extending #FreeSchoolMeals over the school holidays 👇 pic.twitter.com/QQTB0nCwGo — Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) October 21, 2020

3.

I cannot comprehend how Tory MPs can justify denying the children of poorest families one proper meal each day of the https://t.co/dgBF4VxoKu meals are known to be essential to the health & wellbeing of these children & there is no substitute.They WILL go hungry – such cruelty — Dame Joan Ruddock (@joan_dame) October 21, 2020

4.

I'm disgusted by what's just happened in Parliament.



Tory MPs just voted down extending free school meals over the Christmas holiday.



They know this will mean 1 million kids going hungry. They just don't care.



A sickening display of Tory contempt for people in our communities. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) October 21, 2020

Kay Burley

This morning on Sky News Minister for Crime and Policing minister Kit Malthouse was questioned on the Government’s refusal to feed poor children and if they had ganged up on Marcus Rashford.

Kay Burley asked why the whips were telling MPs to “gang-up” on Rashford, he replied “I haven’t been told to gang up on [Marcus Rashford].”

Mr Malthouse then said: “I don’t think it’s necessarily ganging up.

“It’s standard practice during any debates for political parties to issue briefs with suggested lines.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily against footballers, right, but quite a lot of this debate takes place on Twitter now so I don’t think it’s particularly remarkable.

“MPs have to make their own decisions – I didn’t see that – MPs have to make their own decisions about what they say publicly.”

Watch Video Here

#KayBurley – Why are Tory MPs being told, by Tory whips, to gang up against Marcus Rashford… this is a footballer who wants to put food in kids bellies & Tories are ganging up on him… that's pathetic. pic.twitter.com/PHEvFJrwI7 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 22, 2020

