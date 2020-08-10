Two beluga whales that had not been in the sea for almost 10 years have been moved to an open water sanctuary.
Little Grey and Little White are in a care area at the world’s first open water sanctuary for belugas at Klettsvik Bay off the south coast of Iceland.
It is the first time the belugas have been in the sea since they were taken from a Russian whale research centre in 2011, the Sea Life Trust said.
The belugas are now in a care pool and will need time to acclimatise to their new natural environment and all the outdoor elements before their final release into the wider sanctuary in Klettsvik Bay.
Experts were with Little Grey and Little White throughout the move and said they are healthy and are feeding well after the trip from their landside care facility on the island of Vestmannaeyjar.
Slings
The whales were transferred in specially designed slings with custom foam matting for cushioning during transportation using a truck and the harbour’s tugboat.
Andy Bool, head of the Sea Life Trust, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to share the news that Little Grey and Little White are safely in their sea sanctuary care pools and are just one step away from being released into their open water home.
“Following extensive planning and rehearsals, the first stage of their release back to the ocean was as smooth as we had hoped and planned for.
“We are carefully monitoring Little Grey and Little White with our expert care team and veterinarians and hope to announce their final release very soon.”
Related – Mauritius scrambles to counter oil spill from grounded ship
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.