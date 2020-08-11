Distressing new footage has emerged of George Floyd pleading with police officers not to shoot him moments before he died.

The bodycam footage has been released following a ruling by a Hennepin County judge to let out the recordings.

In the video Mr Floyd can be heard telling officers “I’m not a bad guy” as they try to wrestle him into a police car.

“I’m not that kind of guy,” Mr Floyd says as he struggles against the officers. “I just had COVID, man, I don’t want to go back to that.”

Newly leaked video shows a police officer pointing a gun at George Floyd as he pleaded, “please don’t shoot me.”



“A judge ultimately blocked the videos from this section of the arrest from being released,” @AriMelber reports. pic.twitter.com/K6twS7cCPq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 3, 2020

An onlooker can be heard pleading with Mr Floyd to stop struggling, saying: “You can’t win.” Mr Floyd replies, “I don’t want to win.”

A few minutes later, with Mr Floyd now face-down on the street, the cameras record his fading voice, still occasionally saying, “I can’t breathe” before he goes still.

Body camera footage has now leaked of what became some of George Floyd’s final moments. See for yourself how the situation escalated with police and how Floyd actually ended up on the ground.



Warning: Video contains graphic footage. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/2IuAiWNLwb — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 4, 2020

During the arrest, one officer can be heard saying: “I think he’s passing out.”

“You guys all right, though?” someone asks. “Yeah – good so far,” said one.

Another – apparently Lane – said: “My knee might be a little scratched, but I’ll survive.”

“I can’t breathe.”



New body camera footage of Minneapolis officers arresting #GeorgeFloyd was released on Monday. Floyd told officers 20+ times that he could not breathe #GeorgeFloydBodycam pic.twitter.com/RkWSQ0Yy6A — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) August 11, 2020

