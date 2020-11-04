Twitter has labelled an election night tweet from Donald Trump “misleading” after the incumbent president claimed, without evidence, that opponents were trying to steal the historic poll.

Shortly after Democratic challenger Joe Biden told supporters he was “on track” to win the tight race for the White House, Mr Trump tweeted: “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!”

He deleted his tweet after a few minutes, correcting “Poles” to “polls”, but the second attempt was hidden and given a warning by Twitter.

“Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” a label covering the tweet read.

The Twitter Safety account added: “We placed a warning on a tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our civic integrity policy.”

Now Nigel Farage went on TV to deny another false claim Trump had made, this time over treatment for Covid.

Appearing on GMB Farage this morning he argued with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Morgan said: “The management of this pandemic has been an utter disaster. I said this to him the other day and that’s one of the reasons why we had a falling out because I just thought his whole strategy of taking this so lightly, not dealing with it properly has led to America having 220,000 deaths – the worst record by far anywhere in the world…”

Morgan then said: “His refusal to mandate people to wear masks, to tell them from the podium to take it seriously and to social distance, his nonsensical cure theories like bleach and so on. All of it was woefully irresponsible…”

A very angry Farage then said: “No, no, no, no, no, no, no. End this nonsense. He never mentioned bleach Piers. Do not, do not allow your viewers to believe that…”

“We literally all heard him say it, Farage. What are you talking about?” replied Piers Morgan.

“Are you seriously telling me that he said bleach?” Farage said.

“Yes!” both presenters exclaimed.

“Well, you’re wrong, wrong, and wrong, and let me tell you…”

Morgan interrupted and explained that Trump had advised the use of bleach during a coronavirus press conference in the White House and also showed him a clip.

“Piers,” Farage he shouted before appearing to hold back a swear word “…you’re talking utter rubbish.

“You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach.”

He added: “Grow up and stop being fake news, he never said bleach.”

Trump actually said disinfectant not the word bleach, but the argument from the GMB presenters is that they are the same thing.

On Twitter there was an outcry at Farage’s comments

Honestly amazing seeing this happen in real time – @piersmorgan plays Nigel Farage the clip of Trump suggesting we inject disinfectant.



Piers: ‘Have I made that up?’

Farage: ‘Yes.’@susannareid100’s face 😂#gmb #goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/m6tL6tJwy4 — Katharine Sharpe (@KatharineS93) November 4, 2020

Just to clear things up for @Nigel_Farage on @GMB this is bleach. And this is disinfectant. pic.twitter.com/LaL6RJI1U4 — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) November 4, 2020

Is Nigel Farage seriously arguing that drinking disinfectant is safer than drinking bleach? #GMB pic.twitter.com/K85x1n7pOt — Susan McLellan (@Speedqueenie) November 4, 2020

Is Farage's new party gonna drown their sorrows with #bleach when they nose dive quicker than plane being flown by himself? — Shauny #SoftLad (@happyjack1981) November 4, 2020

When Farage checks under the kitchen sink and discovers bleach is a disinfectant#GoodMorningBritain https://t.co/WefVb1Wtdp — Nick Hammond (@thehappypenguin) November 4, 2020

