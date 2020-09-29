Footage of a petite female Muslim police officer leading the Met’s line at an anti-lockdown demonstration has gone viral, with some people describing her as a hero.

At least ten people were arrested and four officers injured following clashes in central London at the weekend.

Thousands of people massed in Trafalgar Square carrying a variety of signs, flags and placards to take part in a “we do not consent” rally – with none appearing to wear face coverings or to social distance.

Social-distancing rules

But officers clashed with protesters when police tried to shut the event down because crowds were not complying with social-distancing rules.

Ten people have been arrested following demonstrations in Trafalgar Square, which moved to Hyde Park.



Sadly, four of our officers have been injured, two require hospital treatment.



We continue to urge crowds to disperse. This protest is no longer exempt from the regulations. — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) September 26, 2020

Bottles were thrown and police used batons against protesters, leaving some with visible injuries.

At least three protesters and one officer were treated by medical staff.

Scotland Yard said that 10 people had been arrested following the demonstration, which moved from Trafalgar Square to Hyde Park.

A total of four officers were injured, two of whom required hospital treatment, the force added.

The Met said on Twitter: “Ten people have been arrested following demonstrations in Trafalgar Square, which moved to Hyde Park.

“Sadly, four of our officers have been injured, two require hospital treatment.”

Hero

An unlikely hero emerged from the event after a small Muslim police officer heroically fended off protesters as they began to become agitated.

A video posted on social media has amassed tens of thousands of interactions, with people saying she had “serious bottle” to stand up to the dissenters.

Others at the event said several men had tried to “bait her” but she “held her own”.

One person said: “Whenever I think of bravery, she will be who I see”.

Wow, she’s amazing along with the other met police having to put up with this aggression from the far right, rent a crowd. — anne juliff (@patanna) September 26, 2020

Related: THIS is what a barrister looks like