Video of Brexit Party MEP figuring out voting machine goes viral

65 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

A video of a Brexit Party MEP trying to vote with his finger rather than ID card has gone viral.

Lance Forman, MEP for London, posted a video of him attempting to press the ‘no’ button on a voting machine yesterday.

The Brexiteer said in the tweet: “Just practicing voting ‘No’. From what I am finding it seems that legislation proposed by the unelected commission always passes. Have only been here a day, but it’s very clear, there is no democracy here.”

But comedian Cyrus Bales was quick to point out that you need an ID card to activate the machine, rather than just sticking your finger into it.

Using an image tweeted by Green MEP Sven Giegold in 2018, showing the machine in use, he called Forman a “deceptive sack of shit”, with others soon piling on.

Andy Hort said: “If your hotel room has a key card, you’re in a lot of trouble”, and Russ Evans said: “I didn’t put my card in the ATM today and the machine did not respond at all to my request for £100.”

Dr Charles Tannock‏ also pointed out Forman has not even enrolled as MEP yet and there haven’t been any legislative EP votes to participate in.

The MEP will legally take-up his seat on 2nd July.

See responses in full below:

This is the voting method at the EU parliament. Just practicing voting ‘No’.



From what I am finding it seems that legislation proposed by the unelected commission always passes.



Have only been here a day, but it’s very clear, there is no democracy here. pic.twitter.com/6RVFazU1h7 — Lance Forman MEP elect (@LanceForman) June 11, 2019